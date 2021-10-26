COVID vaccine experiment causes monstrous spike in vaccine injuries and deaths, serious adverse events under-reported by a factor of eight

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are legally required to collect and report accurate pharmacovigilance data in regard to every vaccine on the market. Pharmacovigilance is a necessary system of checks and balances that monitors activities relating to the detection, assessment, safety, understanding and prevention of adverse effects for medications and vaccines. These agencies are ignoring the monstrous spike in vaccine injuries and deaths, even as serious adverse events are under-reported by a factor of eight.

CDC, FDA are misleading the public, under-reporting serious adverse events following covid-19 vaccination

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was set up as a passive surveillance system to monitor vaccine injuries and deaths. Physicians are required to report vaccine injuries to VAERS. The Department of Health and Human Services verifies all records before they are put in the database. In 2021, many vaccine injuries and sicknesses are ignored, not reported and passed off as normal, healthy reactions to the vaccine. Both the CDC and the FDA are legally required to adhere to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and the Information Quality Act, to report accurate information. These agencies have so far ignored the monstrous spike in vaccine injuries throughout 2021 and have downplayed the abominable rate of serious adverse events post vaccination (which includes over 14,000 deaths).

For instance, a recent study at Mass General Brigham found that anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination occurred at a rate of 2.47 per 10,000 vaccinations. This severe adverse event is the most obvious of them all and must be reported by law. The CDC contends that “anaphylaxis after covid-19 vaccination is rare” and occurs approximately only once for every two to five million vaccine recipients. This embellished reporting conflicts with the Brigham study which finds anaphylaxis occurring 50 to 120 times more often than what VAERS and the CDC are reporting.

A 2020 paper published in Vaccine concludes that serious adverse events post vaccination are under-reported by a factor of 8.3! In 2021, there are some serious adverse events that are being reported at a rate that is more than 8.3 times higher than previous years. These rates are being ignored by the CDC and FDA. For example, in previous years of vaccine injury reporting, there is an average of only 1.4 cases of pulmonary embolism recorded after vaccination. In 2021, pulmonary embolism was reported 1,131 times!

CDC, FDA obfuscate the real data, take part in genocidal agenda

The CDC and FDA contend that individuals are reporting background health events that have nothing to do with the vaccines. Ironically, these agencies refused to acknowledge all the same underlying health factors, immunosuppression, diagnostic fraud and iatrogenic errors involved in the previous year’s covid-19 fatality rate.

In 2020, fraudulent testing protocols and guesswork hospital diagnostic policies inflated death counts for covid-19. These inflated statistics included multiple comorbidities and medical errors into the final death count; however, in 2021, hundreds of thousands of serious vaccine injuries are ignored because the government thinks that people are exaggerating and making things up — even as vaccine test subjects are hospitalized in the days following covid-19 vaccination. Most of these post-vaccine hospitalizations (approximately 80%) officially fall under the category of “unvaccinated” because the CDC does not consider individuals to be “fully vaccinated” until 14 days have passed since their second vaccination. Therefore, the pharmacovigilance data for faulty covid-19 vaccines is not only ignored and under-reported, but the data for these post-vaccination hospitalizations is skewed to give the appearance that unvaccinated people are the problem.

Pfizer’s own Phase 3 study recorded 1 COVID death in the vaccinated group and two COVID deaths in the unvaccinated group for every 22,000 people. With 220 million Americans now considered “fully vaccinated,” experts can argue that the vaccines have saved an estimated 10,000 lives – that is if each person’s immune system and current medical treatments were to hypothetically fail and no medical malpractice was involved.

Sadly, there are well over 14,000 American deaths recorded post vaccination and hundreds of thousands of needless vaccine injuries. One analysis shows there are now over 45,000 American deaths caused by the experimental genetic interference vaccine. The vaccines are killing more people and harming many more lives than they could hypothetically save. The CDC and FDA are not forthcoming with this data and are not providing adequate informed consent. If these “public health” agencies did admit that the covid-19 vaccine experiment is one of the biggest disasters of modern medicine, they would all go down as criminal frauds, caught up in a global genocidal agenda.

Lance D Johnson

