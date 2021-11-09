MEDICAL HOLOCAUST against children: Vaccine-induced myocarditis in children has 50% fatality rate in five years

Dr. Anthony Hinton, a consultant surgeon with 30 years of experience working for the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), has warned that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine”-related myocarditis has a 20 percent fatality rate in children after two years, and a 50 percent fatality rate in five years.

In a tweet, Hinton explained that viral myocarditis is “not mild,” adding that “[i]t’s dead heart muscle.” To even suggest that myocarditis is in any way mild is akin to saying that a person is “a little bit pregnant,” added Scottish television presenter and author Neil Oliver.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is already estimating that there will be 106 additional myocarditis cases per one million double-injected children between the ages of 5-11. Remember that fake “president” Joe Biden is now planning to inject all 28 million-plus children in this age group with Fauci Flu shots.

“So (if the Biden administration has its way) 106 excess myocarditis cases per 1 million x 28.38 million people would be 3,009 excess myocarditis cases post-vaccination if the Pfizer vaccine is approved,” reported America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS).

It is important to clarify that the FDA made this calculation using data from the private “Optum health claim database.” The agency did not use its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to compile these results, which suggests that the numbers are far too low.

In reality, many more children than 3,009 will likely develop jab-induced myocarditis in the months and years that follow their getting injected. And all of these deaths will have been needless because they would not have occurred without the injections.

“So it’s impossible for the public to verify their claims,” AFLDS added.

“Then, when it comes to estimating how many children with vaccine-induced myocarditis will be hospitalized and admitted to the ICU they use the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Why switch to a different database for those estimates?’

The FDA functions as Big Pharma’s rubber stamp department to approve deadly new drugs

The answer, of course, is that the FDA and other government bodies are trying to conceal the facts, which do not support the use of Chinese Virus injections in children (or any other age group, for that matter).

In order to create the illusion that shots provide benefits, the FDA is cherry-picking data from select sources that support its pro-jab bias. This is pleasing to Pfizer and the other pharmaceutical corporations that need any positive spin they can get to continue pushing their toxic wares.

Again, myocarditis is more of a long-term consequence of getting injected for the Fauci Flu. It may not emerge immediately, and likely takes months or years to become apparent in most victims.

As AFLDS warns, the Pfizer injection will always fail any honest risk-benefit assessment that uses correct data. This is why the FDA always avoids said data and instead chooses biased data that always paints the jabs in the best positive light.

“The FDA’s risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 is shoddy,” the group says.

“It used tortured logic (that would be rejected by any proper academic journal) in order to reach a predetermined result that is not based in science. The FDA briefing document is a work of fiction and it must be withdrawn immediately. If the FDA continues with this grotesque charade, it will cause irreparable harms to children and the FDA leadership will one day be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.”

Be sure to read the full report at the AFLDS website.

The latest news about the growing number of injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org

DrEddyMD.com

