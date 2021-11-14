THE KILLING FIELDS: Dozens of athletes now confirmed to have dropped dead from covid “vaccines”

Professional athletes all around the world are dropping dead from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines," and the mainstream media is doing everything in its power to hide this fact from the public.

When it does get reported, the talking-heads call it a “mystery,” but it is no mystery. In every case, an athlete develops heart problems immediately after getting jabbed that eventually lead to sudden death.

Prior to the unveiling of “Operation Warp Speed,” it was unheard of for the average person to develop myocarditis, for instance. Now it is a common occurrence, even in young children.

Mark Playne from “Not on the Been” is keeping a running list of professional sports players who develop sudden health issues, including death, almost immediately after getting injected for the Fauci Flu. The following are some of the cases he has documented thus far:

  • Lexi Riggles, a college basketball player who “died unexpectedly” back in October
  • Tom Greenway, a champion jockey who died in early November
  • Nelson Solano, a Spanish footballer who died of a heart attack in early November
  • Shawn Rhoden, a bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia who died of an apparent heart attack in early November
  • Layla da Costa, a Miss World contestant from Italy who was found dead at her house after failing to show up for work
  • George “Da Bull” Peterson III, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room just two days before he was scheduled to compete in the Mr. Olympia contest
  • Jordan Tucker, a footballer who passed away unexpectedly during play
  • Avi Barot, a Saurashtra batter who died after suffering cardiac arrest

There are also many other instances of players falling to the ground during the play and having to be hospitalized. The following are said to still be alive, despite their serious injuries:

  • Emil Palsson, an Icelandic midfielder who collapsed during a football game after suffering cardiac arrest
  • Luther Singh, a South African winger who had to be hospitalized after collapsing on the field
  • Kyle Warner, a mountain bike racer who developed pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis following his second Pfizer injection. Warner’s doctor refused to admit the jab may have been the cause of all this, and instead blamed a “psychotic episode.”

This is just a small sampling of the many cases out there of young, healthy people who after getting injected either became seriously ill or died. As you will notice, most of the injuries and deaths are heart related, which is what you would expect to occur in someone who is elderly or who has a preexisting health condition.

None of the aforementioned people fit that demographic. In fact, all of them were in tip-top shape, seeing as how they are professional athletes who train regularly, eat healthy and keep themselves as fit as possible.

The only thing that changed in their lives is that they took the injections as demanded of them. And now they are either suffering from major illnesses or had to be buried because they passed away.

“The only ones who have 100 percent immunity after the vaccine is given are the vaccine makers,” noted one commenter at Natural News.

“The vaccine is neither safe nor effective, unless you consider that Big Pharma is safe from lawsuits and effective at destroying your immune system! Safe and effective from catching and spreading covid, not so much!”

Another suggested that many children in the younger 5-11 demographic will also be dying in the coming months, and that eventually Jesus will “take vengeance for their deaths.”

More of the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

HumansAreFree.com

DrEddyMD.com

NotOnTheBeeb.co.uk

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

