Technology patent suggests tech overlords are planning to digitally surveil people, grant “freedoms” based on vaccination status

Dr. Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster of Ehrlich & Fenster have uncovered evidence showing that a U.S. technology patent was approved to track and surveil people’s digital activity in order to issue them a social credit score based on their compliance with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) fascism.

The patent proposes collecting people’s personal information from their mobile devices, app usage and social media browsing habits. There is also language that suggests people’s payment and medical records will also be included in the surveillance sweep.

What they specifically want is people’s location data, which is gathered through mobile GPS technology, as well as how much time people spend at various locations they visit. Other data points of interest include:

• The ventilation rate of the places people visit

• Images of people looking down at their screens on their mobile phones

• Sounds from the microphones of personal devices

• Facial recognition data

Basically, anything that seems private to the uninquisitive mind will be laid bare for whomever to analyze and exploit for the purpose of creating a new society in which only the compliant are awarded fake “rights” in the form of government-issued privileges.

“The patent proposes numerous potential surveillance applications for this data which include detecting when people are using public transport by using ‘geolocation and / or regular start-stop movement that matches a public transportation profile,’ monitoring when people are washing their hands by ‘analyzing sounds of water running or movement by a smartwatch,’ and checking whether people are wearing a mask by ‘analyzing images taken during calls or other looking at screen of cellphone,’” reported Blacklisted News.

“Once the data has been gathered, the technology outlined in the patent analyzes the data and assigns a ‘score’ to their electronic device. It suggests using this score to predict the ‘the potential level of super-spreading activity of each individual’ and recommends ‘vaccinating according to score.’”

People could soon be required to download and install a “dedicated mandatory app” for 24/7 government tracking

The British government proposed a similar but much smaller in scope system designed to track people’s eating habits in order to reward the “healthy” for obeying the government’s health edicts.

In the case of the United States with this new patent, everything would be tracked, likely through a “dedicated mandatory app” designed to “help the government with the logistics of the vaccination procedures.”

Another proposed component of the app is a user tracking module that keeps constant track of a person’s whereabouts. This module would communicate with other nearby devices programmed to do the same thing in order to assess whether or not people are “social distancing” properly, or moving about in a government-approved way.

“When it comes to factors that determine an individual’s score, the patent suggests that a person’s profession, medical data, the nature and type of locations they visit, their frequently visited locations, and the length of time they spend at locations should be used as part of the calculation,” Blacklisted News further explained.

All of this only helps to solidify the fact that Chinese Virus injections are part of the Mark of the Beast system that is now being unveiled at “warp speed,” just as the previous administration promised it would.

“Notice that it is all the same Bolsheviks that conquered Russia in 1917,” noted one commenter at Blacklisted News. “See a pattern here? Look at the leadership of the CDC – almost all Bolsheviks.”

Another joked that this latest patent is just the coronavirus “mutating” into the next variant of global tyranny.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

