Technology patent suggests tech overlords are planning to digitally surveil people, grant “freedoms” based on vaccination status

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.Dr. Gal Ehrlich and Maier Fenster of Ehrlich & Fenster have uncovered evidence showing that a U.S. technology patent was approved to track and surveil people’s digital activity in order to issue them a social credit score based on their compliance with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) fascism.

The patent proposes collecting people’s personal information from their mobile devices, app usage and social media browsing habits. There is also language that suggests people’s payment and medical records will also be included in the surveillance sweep.

What they specifically want is people’s location data, which is gathered through mobile GPS technology, as well as how much time people spend at various locations they visit. Other data points of interest include:

• The ventilation rate of the places people visit
• Images of people looking down at their screens on their mobile phones
• Sounds from the microphones of personal devices
• Facial recognition data

Basically, anything that seems private to the uninquisitive mind will be laid bare for whomever to analyze and exploit for the purpose of creating a new society in which only the compliant are awarded fake “rights” in the form of government-issued privileges.

“The patent proposes numerous potential surveillance applications for this data which include detecting when people are using public transport by using ‘geolocation and / or regular start-stop movement that matches a public transportation profile,’ monitoring when people are washing their hands by ‘analyzing sounds of water running or movement by a smartwatch,’ and checking whether people are wearing a mask by ‘analyzing images taken during calls or other looking at screen of cellphone,’” reported Blacklisted News.

“Once the data has been gathered, the technology outlined in the patent analyzes the data and assigns a ‘score’ to their electronic device. It suggests using this score to predict the ‘the potential level of super-spreading activity of each individual’ and recommends ‘vaccinating according to score.’”

People could soon be required to download and install a “dedicated mandatory app” for 24/7 government tracking

The British government proposed a similar but much smaller in scope system designed to track people’s eating habits in order to reward the “healthy” for obeying the government’s health edicts.

In the case of the United States with this new patent, everything would be tracked, likely through a “dedicated mandatory app” designed to “help the government with the logistics of the vaccination procedures.”

Another proposed component of the app is a user tracking module that keeps constant track of a person’s whereabouts. This module would communicate with other nearby devices programmed to do the same thing in order to assess whether or not people are “social distancing” properly, or moving about in a government-approved way.

“When it comes to factors that determine an individual’s score, the patent suggests that a person’s profession, medical data, the nature and type of locations they visit, their frequently visited locations, and the length of time they spend at locations should be used as part of the calculation,” Blacklisted News further explained.

All of this only helps to solidify the fact that Chinese Virus injections are part of the Mark of the Beast system that is now being unveiled at “warp speed,” just as the previous administration promised it would.

“Notice that it is all the same Bolsheviks that conquered Russia in 1917,” noted one commenter at Blacklisted News. “See a pattern here? Look at the leadership of the CDC – almost all Bolsheviks.”

Another joked that this latest patent is just the coronavirus “mutating” into the next variant of global tyranny.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

BlacklistedNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.