“Breathalyzer”-style tracking devices to be required in all cars by 2026… does this mean they will also require proof of vaccination before your car will be allowed to start?

The new Biden regime infrastructure bill contains dystopian language requiring all automakers to begin installing “breathalyzer”-style tracking and surveillance systems in new cars starting in 2026.

The multi-trillion-dollar legislation tasks the Department of Transportation (DoT) with developing the new technology, which automakers will be forced to install on all new vehicles if they wish to remain in business.

The system must be able to “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired,” the broadly-written legislation reads.

While drivers will not necessarily have to breathe into a tube in order to start their cars, the system will more than likely entail something much worse: infrared cameras that track and monitor how people are driving.

“That technology is already being installed by automakers such as General Motors, BMW, and Nissan to track driver attentiveness while using partially automated driver-assist systems,” the Associated Press reported.

“The cameras make sure a driver is watching the road, and they look for signs of drowsiness, loss of consciousness, or impairment.”

The government wants to track your driving habits and vaccination status

This “driver behavior” tracking system could easily be expanded at a later date to also enforce “carbon taxes” for drivers who are deemed to drive excessively, adding too many greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Driving too fast could also incur an additional carbon tax as all that extra pedal to the metal releases more pollution into the atmosphere than if a driver stuck to “eco” mode.

The Biden regime also wants to implement a “national test program” that has the ability to “collect drivers’ data” in order to charge them “per-mile travel fees.”

This type of thing has long been warned about, by the way, only to be called a crazy “conspiracy theory.” Now it is officially up for discussion as a potential requirement in the future.

“Under the proposal, the government would collect information about the miles that drivers travel from smartphone apps, another on-board device, automakers, insurance companies, gas stations, or other means,” reported The Intercept.

“For now, the initiative would only be a test effort – the government would solicit volunteers who drive commercial and passenger vehicles – but the idea still raises concerns about the government tracking people’s private data.”

Climate fanatic Al Gore recently came out in support of the new surveillance technology, which he says will be a powerful tool to “identify” those most responsible for “climate change.”

Even though Gore himself lives a gratuitously lavish lifestyle with multiple electricity-guzzling estates, he feels as though the middle class who live modest lifestyles should be hounded and tracked to ensure that they are not contributing too much to global warming.

“Next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams, and if investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible,” Gore rambled in a recent interview.

The expectation is that this same technology will be used to monitor people’s vaccination status as well. Only those who are considered to be “compliant” will likely be allowed to drive, while the non-compliant are punished with a permanent stay-at-home order.

“This is infrastructure fraud,” wrote one commenter at Infowars about how all of this has nothing to do with infrastructure.

The latest news about what the Biden regime is up to can be found at Collapse.news.

Published by dreddymd

