Food supply tips: 10 Best survival foods to buy from the grocery store

Beginner preppers can start a survival stockpile by purchasing affordable, versatile items and ingredients like beans, canned fruit and vegetables, and pasta.

Read on to learn how to start prepping without going over your budget.

Stock up on affordable ingredients before SHTF

Here are 10 budget-friendly ingredients that you can buy at the local grocery store:

Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are superfoods full of dietary fiber, protein and nutrients. They also have a long shelf life, making them perfect for your survival stockpile.

If you’re stocking up on beans and lentils, you also need a lot of water for cooking. Beans and lentils will keep your energy up for a very long time and they’re both cheap ingredients.

Canned fruits and vegetables

It’s best to eat fresh produce whenever you can, but it’ll be easier to get the nutrients you need when SHTF if you’ve stocked up on canned fruits and veggies than it will be to find fresh. Choose fruits and vegetables with a low acidic value since these options will last longer in your stockpile.

Canned meats

Canned meats last longer and they’re a good source of protein if you’re dealing with a long-term survival scenario. Use different kinds of canned meat to add flavor to meals.

Canned meats are usually cheap, but some varieties can be rather expensive. Buy one or two extra cans of ham or tuna when doing your regular shopping and add them to your stockpile.

Cooking oil

You’ll be doing a lot of cooking even if disaster doesn’t strike, so stock up on cooking oil.

Cornmeal

Use cornmeal as a flour alternative if you’re looking for something you can use to make bread that uses fewer ingredients. Compared to flour, cornmeal has a longer shelf life.

You can also use cornmeal to make tasty dishes such as:

Blueberry cornbread

Breaded fried fish

Cornmeal pancakes

Cornmeal strawberry cake

Cornbread served with chili

Oven-fried tilapia

Shrimp and grits

Honey and sugar

Both sugar and honey have a long shelf life, especially the latter. You can use either sugar or honey as a sweetener for beverages or desserts.

When SHTF, you can also use honey or sugar for bartering. (Related: Food supply basics: 11 Foods to stock up on if you’re on a tight budget.)

Pasta

Like rice, pasta contains a lot of carbohydrates. Pasta is also another affordable ingredient that you should stock up on before SHTF.

Pasta is a versatile item and you can use different types to make various dishes with the other ingredients in your stockpile, such as tomato sauce, cheese, canned meat and canned veggies.

Peanut butter

Get extra jars of peanut butter if you have kids at home. When SHTF, both kids and adults can have a healthy snack full of good fats that can help boost your energy.

Rice

Rice will last a long time in your pantry or survival stockpile. Like pasta, rice is versatile and can be paired with other foods and ingredients to make your food supply last longer when SHTF.

Here are six delicious ways to cook with beans, rice and other ingredients in your stockpile:

Try Asian-inspired dishes like an adzuki bean bowl or a veggie sushi bowl. Use Indian spices and flavors like curry to cook rice and garbanzo beans or chickpeas. Use Cajun spice and barbecue to give rice and beans a flavor boost. Serve rice and beans in a burrito, quesadilla, salad or taco. Cook a hearty soup with rice, beans, canned meat and canned veggies. Make a veggie burger with rice and beans as a base.

Salt

Salt is a versatile spice that every prepper needs in their stockpile. Use salt to flavor meats, marinades and sauces. It can also be used as a preservative for home canning or as an item for bartering after SHTF.

When buying supplies for your stockpile, use coupons and look for store discounts to save more money. Stock up on affordable ingredients like beans, rice and canned food and rotate all your supplies to prevent food waste and spoilage.

Zoey Sky

