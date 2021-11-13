Swedish doctors want Pfizer’s covid jab banned after subcontractor fraud exposed

A Pfizer subcontractor is being accused of falsifying data, unblinding patients, hiring inadequately trained vaccinators and failing to follow up on adverse events during the company’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clinical trials.

A paper published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) reveals that the company, called Ventavia Research Group, heavily manipulated the phase III study for Pfizer’s Chinese Virus injection during the fall of 2020, just months before it was rushed into production and distribution at “warp speed” by the Trump administration.

A company whistleblower came forward with the revelations, which prompted a group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers to circulate a petition calling on the Pfizer jab to no longer be administered in the Nordic country.

“The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered,” reported Sputnik News. “The BMJ (study) concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.”

The 16 signatories of the petition called the revelations “extremely serious,” adding that the side effects associated with Pfizer’s injections are “gigantic.”

“For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasized,” Sputnikexplained.

Pfizer does whatever it wants because the FDA lets it

Not only do the Pfizer injections pose serious risks to the general public, but the revelations also undermine public confidence in the company’s drug offerings. How many trials for other drug and vaccine products were manipulated in a similar manner?

The 16 signatories say that it is now clear that Pfizer’s phase III clinical trial was “not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner.” This also means that its results “cannot be considered reliable:

“… combined with the large extent of reported suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, including many of serious nature, makes us, doctors, researchers and immunologists deeply concerned, not least for children who are at extremely low risk of serious COVID-19 disease, but who are at risk of serious side effects,” the signatories added.

Until a proper risk-benefit analysis can be conducted on the Pfizer jab, the signatories are calling for an immediate moratorium on the drug for all age groups.

The whistleblower, Brook Jackson, has since been fired from her position as regional director at Ventavia, which is based in Texas. Jackson’s firing reportedly occurred almost immediately after she filed a complaint with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the situation.

Jackson provided BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails that substantiate her claims. The FDA did not want to hear about any of it, however.

Pfizer is also ignoring Jackson’s concerns as it pushes to expand the number of injection doses it produces in 2021 from 2.5 billion to three billion. Next year, Pfizer also plans to manufacture four billion doses of its injection, up from a projected three billion doses.

“These jabs are just another weapon of mass destruction,” wrote one Sputnik commenter.

“It is well past time to end these death-in-a-bottle jabs of experimental gene therapy that have been proven not to work,” wrote another.

“Ventavia is typical of American corporate corruption,” wrote yet another. “The Swedes should look into using the safe vaccines, such as Sputnik, and scrap their three side effect-producing, ineffective Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca injections.”

Another noted that it is well past time for a second round of Nuremberg Trials to deal with this persistent problem of corporate corruption.

More related news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Chinese Virus jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SputnikNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts