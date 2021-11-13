Swedish doctors want Pfizer’s covid jab banned after subcontractor fraud exposed

A Pfizer subcontractor is being accused of falsifying data, unblinding patients, hiring inadequately trained vaccinators and failing to follow up on adverse events during the company’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clinical trials.

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.A paper published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) reveals that the company, called Ventavia Research Group, heavily manipulated the phase III study for Pfizer’s Chinese Virus injection during the fall of 2020, just months before it was rushed into production and distribution at “warp speed” by the Trump administration.

A company whistleblower came forward with the revelations, which prompted a group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers to circulate a petition calling on the Pfizer jab to no longer be administered in the Nordic country.

“The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered,” reported Sputnik News. “The BMJ (study) concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.”

The 16 signatories of the petition called the revelations “extremely serious,” adding that the side effects associated with Pfizer’s injections are “gigantic.”

“For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasized,” Sputnikexplained.

Pfizer does whatever it wants because the FDA lets it

Not only do the Pfizer injections pose serious risks to the general public, but the revelations also undermine public confidence in the company’s drug offerings. How many trials for other drug and vaccine products were manipulated in a similar manner?

The 16 signatories say that it is now clear that Pfizer’s phase III clinical trial was “not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner.” This also means that its results “cannot be considered reliable:

“… combined with the large extent of reported suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, including many of serious nature, makes us, doctors, researchers and immunologists deeply concerned, not least for children who are at extremely low risk of serious COVID-19 disease, but who are at risk of serious side effects,” the signatories added.

Until a proper risk-benefit analysis can be conducted on the Pfizer jab, the signatories are calling for an immediate moratorium on the drug for all age groups.

The whistleblower, Brook Jackson, has since been fired from her position as regional director at Ventavia, which is based in Texas. Jackson’s firing reportedly occurred almost immediately after she filed a complaint with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the situation.

Jackson provided BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails that substantiate her claims. The FDA did not want to hear about any of it, however.

Pfizer is also ignoring Jackson’s concerns as it pushes to expand the number of injection doses it produces in 2021 from 2.5 billion to three billion. Next year, Pfizer also plans to manufacture four billion doses of its injection, up from a projected three billion doses.

“These jabs are just another weapon of mass destruction,” wrote one Sputnik commenter.

“It is well past time to end these death-in-a-bottle jabs of experimental gene therapy that have been proven not to work,” wrote another.

“Ventavia is typical of American corporate corruption,” wrote yet another. “The Swedes should look into using the safe vaccines, such as Sputnik, and scrap their three side effect-producing, ineffective Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca injections.”

Another noted that it is well past time for a second round of Nuremberg Trials to deal with this persistent problem of corporate corruption.

More related news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Chinese Virus jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SputnikNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.