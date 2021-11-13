CDC director admits to “people DYING from VACCINE” during an interview

In a live interview with PBS NewsHour, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky mistakenly said “people dying from this VACCINE” instead of “people dying from Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).”
The gaffe suggests that something is amiss, be it with the efficacy of the vaccine or the link between vaccinations and deaths.
During the live interview, host Judy Woodruff and Walensky were talking about new COVID-19 cases in the United States. Walensky’s alarming Freudian slip was caught on camera.
As Woodruff was closing the interview, she talked about how the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country are still too high. She then asked Walensky when the number of COVID deaths “is going to be about what it is for the regular flu” or if the scenario is even possible given how the pandemic has devastated countries across the globe.
Walensky mentioned that the decline in case rates was encouraging, at the same time acknowledging that COVID-19 death rates are high. “We know that the people who are dying from this vacc-,” said Walensky before pausing to correct herself.
She continued to say that there’s a higher chance people will die from the coronavirus if they remain unvaccinated. Walensky added that people can stop infections by getting vaccinated, even if data suggests that the disease can still spread even among those who are inoculated.
Walensky added that the CDC is doing its best to provide information to convince people to get vaccinated because most COVID-19 deaths are “preventable deaths.”
Other countries have acknowledged vaccine deaths
While the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Biden administration and the mainstream media all choose to ignore vaccine deaths, other countries like the U.K. and Australia have acknowledged some deaths that were directly caused by coronavirus vaccines (Related: CDC is HIDING data showing that covid vaccines are failing miserably in dealing with the Delta variant.)
In May, Lisa Shaw, an award-winning BBC radio presenter, died while hospitalized after she suffered blood clots. Before she got sick she received AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a statement from her family, 44-year-old Shaw developed “severe” headaches one week after inoculation. She then became seriously ill a few days later.
Shaw died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on May 21 after she was treated in intensive care for blood clots and bleeding.
The risk of a clot linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine is allegedly one in 100,000 for people who are 40 or older. The risk of death at any age due to a blood clot is said to be at about one in a million.
Back in August, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reported that a 34-year-old woman from New South Wales, Australia, developed a blood clotting syndrome linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The woman died on Aug. 4 after developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
In a statement, the TGA said that TTS “is a rare event involving serious blood clots with a low blood platelet count.” But unlike other clotting conditions, TTS is triggered by the immune system’s response to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Walensky may not be wrong after all. People are really dying from COVID-19 vaccines.
Be vigilant and visit Pandemic.news to learn more about vaccine deaths and injuries not reported by mainstream media.
Zoey Sky
