14 California children got sick after “accidentally” receiving wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Fourteen children in California’s Bay Area were accidentally given the wrong dose of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sutter Health’s pediatric clinic in the city of Antioch in the East Bay. The children affected were between the ages of five and 11.

Children within this age group are supposed to get only a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The children at the Antioch pediatric clinic were given double the recommended dose.

“This weekend, 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” said Dr. Jimmy Hu, a pediatrician and the chair of Sutter Health’s COVID-19 task force. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC guidance in this situation. The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we immediately reviewed our processes to help make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“It’s unacceptable,” said parent Denise Iserloth. “You expect your medical professionals to give you correct doses.”

Iserloth’s eight and 11-year-old children were among the kids at the Antioch clinic who were given the wrong amount of coronavirus vaccine. “They absolutely failed my children and the other 12 children involved,” she said.

“We would have assumed that there was more in place to prevent this from happening, but obviously at this place there wasn’t,” said Shawn Iserloth, Denise’s husband.

Shawn and Denise were informed of the mistake nearly 10 hours after their children got vaccinated. By that time, their 11-year-old child had already fallen down twice. “I understand the mandate, I tried to comply with it, and my children now have been given a double dose and I don’t know the long-term side effects,” said Denise.

Experts brought out to claim kids will be fine

In its statement, Sutter Health said that the children who were given incorrect doses may experience arm soreness, fatigue, headaches or fever. No mention was made of the other, more severe symptoms that children have been known to get. (Related: UNKNOWN RISK: Pfizer admits more studies are needed on myocarditis risk linked to COVID vaccines for kids.)

Mainstream media outlets even brought out so-called experts whose sole job is to claim that the affected children will be fine.

“I definitely understand the anxiety and fear of parents, but luckily in this case there is some data in using the higher doses in kids in the original trials,” claimed Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from the University of California, San Francisco.

When asked by mainstream news reporters what side effects the children would experience, Chin-Hong mentioned “headaches, muscle aches, fever in some cases and chills.” He did not mention any of the potential severe side effects.

Sutter Health has refused to clarify whether the children were given extra diluent or less diluent. This is a saline mixture that is added onto the vaccine to dilute it.

If the children were given less diluent, this means they were given too much of the vaccine and will probably start experiencing severe side effects in the coming days or weeks. If the children were given extra diluent, then health authorities will ask the parents to bring the kids back into the vaccine clinics to repeat the dose.

Along with being concerned about the possible long-term effects of the vaccines, what Denise and Shawn really want to know from Sutter Health is how something like this could have happened.

“There has been nothing clarified as to how this happened to our children and the other 12 children involved and it is unacceptable and negligent, completely negligent on their part,” said Denise.

