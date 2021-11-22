Oklahoma legislation would hold employers liable for employee injuries caused by covid “vaccine” mandates

To discourage employers from trying to force Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” on their employees, Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge has introduced new legislation that would hold employees financially liable for injuries and deaths caused by the jabs.

Senate Bill 1106, entitled the "Citizen Health Mandate Protection Act," encompasses both the private and public sectors. Any employer of any kind would be financially liable for a minimum of $1 million for every injury resulting from Fauci Flu jabs.

The bill would also cover all employers who abide by fake “president” Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, which says that all businesses with more than 100 employees must force their employees to get the lethal injections.

“Many Oklahomans may not know that COVID-19 vaccines have already been given liability protection from the federal government,” Standridge said.

“If an employee is required to receive the vaccine or some other medical treatment as a condition of employment and it causes that person harm, our citizens need to know they’ll have some recourse that will provide them with meaningful relief. That’s what my legislation will do.”

Back in February, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Alex Azar invoked the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which grants total legal immunity to Chinese Virus injection manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna.

What this Act means is that if someone becomes seriously injured or dies from a Wuhan Flu shot, the company responsible cannot be sued for any financial compensation. This legal immunity is currently scheduled to expire in 2024.

With this in mind, Standridge specifically specified in his bill the following:

“An employer subject to a claim made pursuant to the Citizen Health Mandate Protection Act shall not have the limitations of liability or immunity provided by the Governmental Tort Claims Act or the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act” and “upon a finding of liability after a claim, the employer shall automatically be subject to punitive damages. The minimum award for punitive damages shall be One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00).”

The rest of America needs to be like Oklahoma

Earlier in the month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense rebuking the federal jab mandate that is being forced on National Guardsmen in his state.

“I am writing to request that the Department of Defense immediately consider suspending the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for national guardsmen in Oklahoma,” Stitt wrote in his letter.

“This mandate violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs. All of our national guardsmen take this calling very seriously. These are patriotic citizens who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect others in our communities during times of greatest need.”

Newly appointed Oklahoma National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Mancino also sent a memo to the federal government on November 11 rejecting the Biden mandate on behalf of his workers, declaring that nobody under his watch will be forced to take the jabs against their will.

“We need more politicians standing up for their citizens,” wrote one commenter at LifeSiteNews.

“Well done to this senator. Hopefully it will change some companies plans for these awful mandates. Late in coming but better than not happening at all. No talk about anything like this, here in Canada. Just take your jabs, hope for the best and shut up!!!”

Another wrote much the same, urging other members of Congress across the country to enact legislation holding employers accountable for any jab damage that occurs to their employees.

The latest news about the fight against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandates can be found at VaccineWars.com.



