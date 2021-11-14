Pfizer vaccine trial data was falsified, participants who experienced adverse effects were ignored

A private clinical research company involved in the Pfizer Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trial in the fall of 2020 falsified phase-three trial data and neglected participants who experienced adverse events.

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.This is according to the testimony of whistleblower Brook Jackson, a clinical trial auditor with more than 15 years of experience in clinical research coordination and management. Jackson worked for Ventavia Research Group, a clinical research company based in Texas, for two weeks in Sept. 2020.

During her stint at Ventavia, Jackson repeatedly alerted her employer to the overwhelming number of problems in quality control of the trial. She even emailed her complaints to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But all of her concerns were ignored and her employer fired her on the same day she reported her concerns to the FDA.

Paul. D. Thacker, who handled the BMJ’s report on Jackson’s testimony, wrote that the medical journal is in possession of “dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails” – thanks to Jackson.

One of the photos in the BMJ’s possession reportedly shows “vaccine packaging materials with trial participants’ identification numbers written on them left out in the open, potentially unblinding participants.”

Keeping trials double-blind is an important aspect that maintains the integrity of randomized control trials. It protects data from being influenced by bias, and researchers dedicated to science and facts should at all times maintain the blinding of research facilitators and participants.

But when Jackson took the photo of the packaging materials, Ventavia executives questioned her and reprimanded her.

Patrick Delaney, writing for Life Site News, pointed out that some clinical research companies may have financial incentives to break research protocols and unblind participants to produce outcomes favorable to their clients. “In this case, Pfizer, and their knowledge of trial participants’ status may bias them in how they collect data,” he wrote.

According to Jackson’s email to the FDA, she had many other issues regarding Ventavia’s Pfizer trial, including:

  • Post-injection participants were ignored by clinical staff.
  • Patients who experienced adverse reactions to the vaccinations were not followed-up with on time.
  • Protocol deviations were not being reported.
  • Vaccines were not stored at proper temperatures.
  • Laboratory specimens were routinely mislabeled.
  • Ventavia executives harassed staff who reported concerns about the way the trial was conducted.

Corruption in clinical trials is an old issue due to Big Pharma

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and author, called the BMJ’s investigation “devastating” to Pfizer. “Where is the FBI? Why is there not a criminal investigation looking into this?” he asked.

Malhotra pointed out that, as a doctor who has long campaigned against Big Pharma, the fact that the BMJ‘s investigation is being swept under the rug is not surprising.

“It’s not really that surprising, even though it’s shocking, because if you look at the history of drug companies generally, there has been a problem for a very long time with corruption of data, hiding data on harms, not sharing data,” he said. “Which then means that doctors and patients are basically having to make decisions on biased information.”

“And when I say that this hasn’t been rectified, that’s the other issue,” continued Malhotra. “Between 2009 and 2014, for example, most of the top 10 [largest] pharmaceutical companies paid a total $13 billion in fines for criminal activity, which involves hiding data on harms and illegal marketing of drugs, for example. There’s nothing being done to rectify this situation.”

During a different interview, Malhotra called the BMJ’s report “absolutely shocking.”

“This should be major international news,” he said. “That Pfizer trial, that pivotal trial because of that data, millions and millions of people have taken the vaccine.”

Malhotra himself said that Pfizer’s phase-three clinical trial data convinced him to receive both doses of the vaccine “very early on” despite the fact he was not high risk, to protect his parents from getting COVID-19.

“What’s now very clear is that there’s no significant reduction in transmission from taking the vaccine,” he said.

Malhotra pointed out that until effective intervention or sanctions are placed upon the largest players in the pharmaceutical industry, the publication of corrupted trial data by Big Pharma will most likely continue.

He cited the example of GlaxoSmithKline, a British Big Pharma company that was fined $3 billion in 2012. “They made $25 billion in profit during the period covered by the settlement,” he said. “Nobody was fired, nobody was jailed. So this is business as usual for many of these companies.”

Learn more about how Pfizer and other Big Pharma companies falsify vaccine trial data by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

LifeSiteNews.com

BMJ.com

NZHerald.co.nz

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.