Commerce has come to a halt in Shanghai, where local authorities have put a stop to pretty much “everything” in the name of fighting the latest strain of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Factories, warehouses and ports in central China are currently closed for business, which is already having a devastating effect on the rest of the world that relies on China for cheap goods.

Yedi Houseware, a family-run business in Los Angeles, is one such customer of Chinese goods that says it will no longer receive wares as ordered if the lockdowns do not end soon.

“Things are getting crazy again,” said Bobby Djavaheri, president of Yedi Houseware.

“Everything is halted. There are closures this very minute that are adding to the supply chain nightmare we’ve been experiencing for two years.”

Djavaheri’s business sells appliances like air fryers, which are sitting in China rather than getting shipped to the United States. And there appears to be no end in sight to what could become a prolonged backlog and supply chain bottleneck.

Round two of the plandemic has arrived, and once again it starts in China

In recent weeks, about one-quarter of China’s total population, or around 373 million people – more than the total population of the United States, by the way – has been forced into lockdown.

China’s “zero-COVID” policy means that there cannot be a single “case” of COVID anywhere in the country at any time. If even one person takes a fraudulent PCR test and comes up “positive,” entire cities or even the entire country will face another round of punishment.

The Chinese stock market is suddenly in a free-fall as well, and the U.S. stock market could soon be right behind it. After all, most of the consumer goods sold in America are made in China.

Yedi Houseware’s predicament is small compared to how prolonged lockdowns will affect nearly every consumer products sector. Everything from cars to appliances to medical devices and even pharmaceuticals now come from China, in many cases, which means economic disaster is on the horizon.

“Continuing lockdowns in Shanghai – a major hub for America’s semiconductor and electronics supply chains – has set up automakers, electronics companies and consumer goods firms for months of delays and higher costs,” reported the Washington Post.

“The challenges come on top of more than two years of global shipping disruptions that some had hoped would ease this year.”

Both the tech and automobile industries heavily rely on goods from China, and specifically from Shanghai, which is a hub for these and many other things.

According to an analysis by Nikkei Asia, about half of Apple’s top suppliers are based in or near Shanghai. Volkswagen also imports many of its vehicle parts from Shanghai.

Volkswagen’s CEO recently said that the company is “temporarily unable to meet high customer demand” because of Shanghai’s new lockdown measures. Production had to stop entirely at certain facilities for about a month, though some of them are now seeing their operations resume.

“If Shanghai continues being unable to resume work and production, from May, all tech and industrial players involving the Shanghai supply chain will completely shut down, especially the auto industry,” warned Richard Yu, head of consumer and auto business at the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Long-term inflation is already at a 40-year high, and the situation is likely to worsen as delays and closures add to rising costs. Yedi Housewares said it had to raise prices on all of its products, including air fryers, electric pressure cookers and bread makers, by about 10 percent in January.

The latest news about China’s new plandemic lockdowns can be found at MedicalTyranny.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts