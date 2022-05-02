Energy at the Cellular LevelCommerce has come to a halt in Shanghai, where local authorities have put a stop to pretty much “everything” in the name of fighting the latest strain of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Factories, warehouses and ports in central China are currently closed for business, which is already having a devastating effect on the rest of the world that relies on China for cheap goods.

Yedi Houseware, a family-run business in Los Angeles, is one such customer of Chinese goods that says it will no longer receive wares as ordered if the lockdowns do not end soon.

“Things are getting crazy again,” said Bobby Djavaheri, president of Yedi Houseware.

“Everything is halted. There are closures this very minute that are adding to the supply chain nightmare we’ve been experiencing for two years.”

Djavaheri’s business sells appliances like air fryers, which are sitting in China rather than getting shipped to the United States. And there appears to be no end in sight to what could become a prolonged backlog and supply chain bottleneck.

Round two of the plandemic has arrived, and once again it starts in China

In recent weeks, about one-quarter of China’s total population, or around 373 million people – more than the total population of the United States, by the way – has been forced into lockdown.

China’s “zero-COVID” policy means that there cannot be a single “case” of COVID anywhere in the country at any time. If even one person takes a fraudulent PCR test and comes up “positive,” entire cities or even the entire country will face another round of punishment.

The Chinese stock market is suddenly in a free-fall as well, and the U.S. stock market could soon be right behind it. After all, most of the consumer goods sold in America are made in China.

Yedi Houseware’s predicament is small compared to how prolonged lockdowns will affect nearly every consumer products sector. Everything from cars to appliances to medical devices and even pharmaceuticals now come from China, in many cases, which means economic disaster is on the horizon.

“Continuing lockdowns in Shanghai – a major hub for America’s semiconductor and electronics supply chains – has set up automakers, electronics companies and consumer goods firms for months of delays and higher costs,” reported the Washington Post.

“The challenges come on top of more than two years of global shipping disruptions that some had hoped would ease this year.”

Both the tech and automobile industries heavily rely on goods from China, and specifically from Shanghai, which is a hub for these and many other things.

According to an analysis by Nikkei Asia, about half of Apple’s top suppliers are based in or near Shanghai. Volkswagen also imports many of its vehicle parts from Shanghai.

Volkswagen’s CEO recently said that the company is “temporarily unable to meet high customer demand” because of Shanghai’s new lockdown measures. Production had to stop entirely at certain facilities for about a month, though some of them are now seeing their operations resume.

“If Shanghai continues being unable to resume work and production, from May, all tech and industrial players involving the Shanghai supply chain will completely shut down, especially the auto industry,” warned Richard Yu, head of consumer and auto business at the Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Long-term inflation is already at a 40-year high, and the situation is likely to worsen as delays and closures add to rising costs. Yedi Housewares said it had to raise prices on all of its products, including air fryers, electric pressure cookers and bread makers, by about 10 percent in January.

The latest news about China’s new plandemic lockdowns can be found at MedicalTyranny.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.