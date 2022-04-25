Since covid vaccines were introduced, FIFA football (soccer) deaths have increased by 300%

Between March 2021 and March 2022, more than 769 “fully vaccinated” athletes have collapsed on the field, many of them due to cardiac arrest and other serious issues caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jabs.

The group “Good Sciencing,” which is comprised of investigators, news editors, journalists and “truth seekers,” has tracked an even higher number than that since the beginning of Operation Warp Speed. Good Sciencing says that there have been at least 890 major incidents, including 579 deaths, caused by Fauci Flu shots.

In FIFA football alone, the Daily Exposé (U.K.) further found, deaths in 2021 increased by 300 percent. The death figure that year was four times higher than the average rate of death recorded in the sport between 2009 and 2020, with the number of deaths in December 2021 alone equaling the annual average for the past 12 years.

“With cases like these becoming impossible to ignore, even a mainstream media sports channel in Australia speculated that the health issues could be linked to COVID-19 shots, and one of the hosts acknowledged that multiple players have suffered from heart issues and Bell’s palsy following COVID-19 booster shots,” the Exposé explains.

The war in Ukraine is a convenient distraction from covid jab injuries, deaths

It was Dr. Joseph Mercola who provided this and other information to the Exposé, including data from the One America News Network (OAN) showing that the average age of a jabbed athlete suffering cardiac arrest is just 23 years old.

In early April of 2022, the Miami Open made headlines after 15 players, all of whom had recently gotten injected for the Chinese Virus, had to drop out of the tournament. Among these were favorites such as Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner, the latter of whom had to “bend over” on the court during a match, which his opponent said “was very strange.”

Even some of the fans were confused, one of them asking, “What is going on?” The answer is that so-called “vaccines” are going on, and the damage they are causing to otherwise healthy athletes can no longer be ignored.

“How many 23-year-old athletes were collapsing and suffering heart attacks before this year?” asked OAN’s Pearson Sharp. “Do you know of any 23-year-old people who had heart attacks before now? And these are just the ones we know about. How many have gone unreported?”

“Nearly 800 athletes – young, fit people in the prime of life – falling down on the field. In fact, 500 percent more soccer players in the EU are dropping dead from heart attacks than just one year ago.”

Sharp went on to explain that the Pfizer injection is known to cause heart inflammation, so is any of this really a surprise? Many of the doctors treating these injured players are also linking the outcome to the injections, which is “not a coincidence,” Sharp maintains.

Another strange phenomenon being reported is a major uptick in hepatitis cases among children who recently got injected for the Wuhan Disease. Liver damage is yet another deadly side effect of the jabs, though the media is refusing to put two and two together.

“To think the media span Emma Raducanu’s breathing issues at R4 Wimbledon as a panic attack,” wrote a commenter at the Exposé about another athlete incident that the media is trying to deflect from the injections.

“She has lost several games since then and has never remotely looked upset or close to panic attack. Poor lass was so close to a cardiac arrest it’s frightening. The jabs have demonstrably failed and are ‘dangerous and ineffective.’ The media have switched to the contrived conflict in Ukraine and the sheep have obliged them. Nothing to see here …”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

