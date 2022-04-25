Internet of Bodies: Implantable microchips could put all your information in one place and make you ‘hackable’

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.Implantable microchips are now being marketed as the ultimate in convenience, but their goal is to ultimately create the Internet of Bodies (IoB) – an ecosystem of sensors designed to monitor, analyze and modify human bodies and their behavior.

They would allow you to open doors without keys or buy things without your wallet.

Sweden is one of the first countries to adopt implantable microchips to become more or less a cashless society. The implant will replace the need for debit and credit cards altogether, along with identification and keys. To pay for items, all you have to do is place your hand near a contactless card reader to register payment. (Related: Implantable chips for humans to be implemented globally.)

An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 Swedes have been chipped so far, although authorities claimed that they don’t know the exact number as there is still no central registry.

The chips are said to be untrackable at present, but this may not remain so in the future. While early microchips contain only limited amounts of information, implementing a global digital identification system would include everything imaginable about a person, from online search histories and medical information to personal banking data, social credit score, and more.

With the IoB, nothing will be private — biosensors that measure and monitor biological functioning and emotional states will also be developed. This could also include biosensors that detect diseases by tracking chemical reactions inside the body. For instance, it could determine whether or not you have been infected with a virus such as SARS-CoV-2 or influenza, even before symptoms emerge. (Related: Microchipping technology can track your COVID vaccination status and other digital details with a simple phone scan.)

Implanted chips could make people vulnerable to hackers and surveillance

Financial technology expert Theodora Lau noted that implanted payment chips are already an extension of the Internet of Things – as in they are a way of connecting and exchanging data. Thus, the benefits must be weighed against the potential risks, especially when more personal information begins to be migrated into them, leaving people vulnerable to hackers and surveillance.

“How much are we willing to pay, for the sake of convenience? Where do we draw the line when it comes to privacy and security? Who will be protecting the critical infrastructure, and the humans that are part of it?” Lau asked.

There are also other concerns surrounding implantable microchips. Just about any smartphone can read the chip with a proper scanner installed, and anybody would be able to hack it, according to Dr. Geoff Watson, a consultant anesthetist who has teamed up with the chip’s inventor to help ensure that the implant procedure is carried out to a medical standard.

Many say they have no privacy fears around the current microchips, but it is reasonable to suspect that privacy concerns will also rise with the amount of information held in them. Credit card theft was rare in the beginning, but today, information gets stolen and identity theft has become rampant.

There is no reason to believe that theft and fraud won’t happen with microchipping becoming more commonplace, and the risk will increase with government involvement and control over behavior and spending once the microchips get connected to personal finances and programmable digital currencies.

History professor Yuval Noah Harari warned that humans are now hackable animals, meaning the technology exists by which a company or the government can know a person better than they know themselves, and can be very dangerous if misused.

He predicted that algorithms will be used to make decisions that historically have been made by humans themselves, including whether or not a person can get hired for a particular job or whether they are granted a loan, among other things.

Harari also discussed transhumanism in a separate interview, noting that technology is now learning to produce bodies and minds through augmented bodies, cloud technology and artificial-intelligence connections, and that one of the greatest challenge now is what to do with people that have become obsolete in the process.

Follow FutureTech.news for more information about microchips and what it means for information and privacy.

Watch the video below to know more about Yuval Harari’s interpretation of the “Great Reset” narrative.

https://www.brighteon.com/19fa0ecf-065e-43c5-8812-0ab0e8f60a39

This video is from the Thrivetime Show channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Swedish startup introduces implantable microchip that can store a COVID passport under your skin.

Covid microchips are coming “whether we like it or not,” warns developer.

Remember when implantable tracking microchips were just a conspiracy theory? Thanks to covid, they’re now a reality.

Mark of the Beast is here: Microchip implants that track your vaccination status are now being used in Sweden.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

MiamiStandardNews.com

Brighteon.com

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.