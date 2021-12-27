Swedish startup introduces implantable microchip that can store a COVID passport under your skin

Epicenter, a Stockholm-based startup, recently introduced a microchip that can contain personal identification like the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) passport and can be implanted under the human skin. The company noted that the implant can be read by any device using a near-field communication protocol technology that is already widely available: They are currently used for contactless payments and keyless entry systems.

In a video, the company’s chief distribution officer, Hannes Sjoblad, indicated that he has the chip in his arm and simply waves a smartphone over it to pull up his vaccination status.

“Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have a COVID passport always accessible on your implant,” he said.

“In case your phone runs out of battery, it’s always accessible to you. So of course, that’s how we use this technology today, next year we are going to use it for something else.”

With access to vaccines to ease symptoms of the disease that plagued the world last year, information of vaccine status is becoming necessary for travel and moving purposes. They are usually provided in paper or digital form, known as the COVID passport, and is used in many venues like restaurants, bars, concert halls, businesses and especially in travel to different countries.

A simple syringe injection will be used to implant the microchip in the body with a click. Then, a little quantity of data passes between the two devices through electromagnetic waves to activate the chip with a reader a few inches away.

Using microchips has become a fairly common practice in Sweden, and while theirs are not specific for COVID passports yet, they already have microchips in or on their bodies that can easily give information for one purpose or another.

“It’s kind of similar to a QR code. It’s just that of course I don’t want a QR code on my skin,” Sjoblad said.

While not available for sale yet, Epicenter regularly hosts “implant events” for those who are interested in getting microchipped.

The technology was first publicized in 2017. Back then, co-founder and Epicenter CEO Patrick Mesterton said that he believes the biggest benefit of getting an implant is the convenience that comes with it. “It basically replaces a lot of things you have, other communication devices, whether it be credit cards or keys.”

Microchipping is now a trend in Sweden

Following Sweden’s announcement that there will be coronavirus vaccine passport requirements for businesses and other public places in the country, the number of people who got microchips under their skin increased.

Sjoblad is one of them, saying that all his information is reflected on his mobile phone when he takes his gadget in his left hand. He also noted that this has become a new trend among Swedes. (Related: Survey: 1 in 5 Americans believe coronavirus vaccines contain microchips.)

Another resident, Olle Helkimo, said that having a chip in his hand made him feel healthier.

Those who had microchip implants have so far stopped carrying vaccine passports, keys, ID cards and even train tickets with them – thanks to the radio frequency identification technology that tags and reads. In 2017, the country’s state-owned railway company started accepting microchip tickets as the number of people who had microchip implants have risen.

Microchips as “Mark of the Beast”

With the advent of implantable microchips, many are asking if they could serve as the “Mark of the Beast,” referring to the prophecies in the Book of Revelation.

Specifically, they were referring to Revelation 13:15-16: “The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

Jerry Newcombe of D. James Kennedy Ministries said Sweden’s microchipping technology leads to many thinking that it was designed to fulfill that prophecy.

Listen to the video below to learn more about Sweden’s push for microchipping.

