Mild omicron variant may be a “Christmas present,” mRNA tech inventor says

Three weeks after it was first reported in the United States, the omicron variant of the Wuhan coronavirus is now the most dominant strain in the country. Despite the renewed panic that it gave government officials, the inventor of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines believes that it may be a “Christmas present” for everyone.
Speaking at an interview, Dr. Robert W. Malone explained that while the original SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) settled in the lungs, new studies still under peer review indicate that the omicron variant settles in the upper respiratory tract, making it more transmissible, but less virulent – and less deadly.
Malone said that the new variant could act as a live attenuated virus vaccine because it produces mild symptoms and give natural immunity to COVID-19 in general.
South African officials also reported that only 1.7 percent of identified COVID-19 cases were admitted to hospitals in the second week of infections during its fourth wave, compared with 19 percent in the same week of the third wave (delta).
Symptoms of the omicron variant
As omicron cases rise in the U.S., Americans are struggling to distinguish the symptoms of the new variant as the delta and omicron variants look very similar.
The Food and Drug Administration noted that most PCR and rapid antigen tests do not indicate which variant they are infected with, so knowing the symptoms can be very helpful.
Recently released data from South Africa’s largest health care insurer suggest that those with omicron infections often develop a scratchy or sore throat, as well as nasal congestion, dry cough and muscle pain, especially low back pain.
However, Ashley Ritter, an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, noted that these are all symptoms of the delta and original coronavirus strains, as well.
One possible difference is that omicron may be less likely than earlier variants to cause loss of taste and smell. Research suggests that 48 percent of patients with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain reported a loss of smell, while 41 percent said they lost their sense of taste. (Related: South African health workers: Symptoms associated with omicron are very mild.)
Based on an analysis of a small omicron outbreak in Norway, however, only 23 percent of patients reported a loss of taste and only 12 percent reported a loss of smell.
In addition, omicron seems to have a shorter incubation time, taking as few as three days for people to develop symptoms after exposure, compared to four to six days before testing positive with the delta and original strains.
Dr. Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City said that it could be because the variant’s mutations help it attach to and go inside cells.
Javaid, however, noted that people should not get complacent as there are still people who could get severe symptoms from the omicron variant and early mild symptoms can develop into serious symptoms later. Because of this, Javaid noted that it’s still important that people with cold or flu-like symptoms be tested and stay home.
“It is still a coronavirus. We’re still in a pandemic.”
Learn more about the omicron variant in the video below:
https://www.brighteon.com/4a0ab123-6258-4a39-a12b-579611fdd426
The video above was published by WGON on Brighteon.com.
Get more updates about the omicron variant at Pandemic.news.
Mary Villareal
Sources include:
LifeSiteNews.com
NYTimes.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd