South African health workers: Symptoms associated with omicron are very mild

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.South African health workers are saying that symptoms associated with the omicron variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are “very mild.”

First identified in Botswana and South Africa, this new variant initially prompted concern among scientists and public health officials because of the unnaturally high number of mutations it possesses, which many fear could make the virus highly transmissible and immune to existing vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), which is an integrated group of hand-picked expert appointees, initially said that omicron is a “variant of concern” and warned people of its “very high” global risks.

While its discovery prompted considerable panic across the globe, with a number of countries barring entry of foreign travelers, there is no firm evidence that omicron is more dangerous than other variants, such as delta.

Delta not only proved to be more transmissible than other earlier variants, but it also caused more severe illness. However, vaccines seemingly “provided protection” against delta infection with a reduction of effectiveness than other variants.

Information about omicron is scarce at best. It’s still not known whether or not it is more transmissible or capable of causing more serious illness – although there had been evidence that it can re-infect people more readily. This lack of information could be outright political fraud. The new variant is not as dangerous as they are making it out to be.

While there had been increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, this may also be due to the increasing overall number of infections rather than a specific infection with omicron. The WHO update specifically stated: “There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those from other variants.”

Reports by medical practitioners in South Africa also confirmed that the advisory is false. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and Chair of the South African Medical Association, said: “What we are seeing clinically in South Africa – and remember I’m at the epicenter of this where I’m practicing – is extremely mild. For us, these are mild cases. We haven’t admitted anyone, I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.”

Omicron fear-mongering campaign

TAG-VE advisory was used by governments and the media to justify partial lockdowns and travel restrictions yet again, as they put the fear campaign into high gear. Their explanation: it’s to “save lives.” (Related: EPIC HYPE FAIL: WHO admits omicron variant has so far caused ZERO deaths.)

Dr. Anthony Fauci himself gave a contradictory statement regarding the variant in November, saying that omicron is “already in the United States but has yet to be detected.”

“When you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re having travel-related cases, it almost invariably is going to go all over,” he said.

The TAG-VE advisory also contributed to the ongoing problems with the airline industry worldwide, as it undermined business transactions, international commodity trade and production.

The official WHO updates on omicron passed virtually unnoticed, and it invalidated the TAG-VE’s advisory as well as the “warnings” of Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The update also refutes the decision of the TAG-VE groups to categorize the omicron as a variant of concern.

The WHO and coronavirus experts are becoming increasingly convinced that the omicron variant is “super mild” and has not led to the jump in COVID death rates in South Africa. The WHO is calling for countries to drop travel restrictions and drop mass hysteria, and be more cautiously optimistic instead as reports suggest that it is not more lethal than the previous delta variant.

Most patients affected with the omicron variant experience severe headache, nausea, dizziness and a high pulse rate. “Looking at the mildness of the symptoms we are seeing, currently there is no reason for panicking as we don’t see any severely ill patients,” Coetzee said, adding that the response from many European countries was “just a hype.”

Read more at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

NYTimes.com

CityAM.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.