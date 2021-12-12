PROOF: COVID vaccines cause prion diseases

Summary

There is no doubt the mRNA vaccines are causing prion diseases. People didn’t have these diseases before the shot and suddenly they develop them after the shot. There is no other explanation for this. None of the “fact checkers” can explain the cause of the excess rates. Prion diseases are incurable and always fatal. You can die as soon as 6 weeks after COVID vaccination (see within 6 weeks and within 6 months examples). However, Twitter believes this is not true, but they refuse to tell anyone why they think that. Other fact checkers who have checked this out never did a VAERS query and are unable to explain away the “excess” number of reports other than doing a blanket dismissal that everything in VAERS is fraudulent without providing any evidence of that claim (other than one report out of 1.6M reports). None of the fact checkers will debate on this to set the record straight.

On November 24, 2021 I posted the following message on Twitter:

Twitter suspended my account hours later. There is no appeal available. All content over the last 12 years was removed. All my 75K followers were zeroed. My messages were removed. There was no opportunity to download my content.

The only thing left: that my Twitter ID was @stkirsch.

Twitter refuses to tell us what I said that was misleading?

Twitter won’t tell me that!!!! They are deliberately withholding their definitive analysis on this extremely important scientific issue. Why???

I really want to know. Obviously, Twitter fact-checkers (all of whom I presume must have PhD degrees or MD degrees to be able to assess my claims) were able to quickly read all the medical literature and determine without a doubt I made an error and should be terminated for making a mistake. But they won’t tell me the mistake!!

If they want to fight misinformation, why aren’t they posting a link to their research proving me wrong when they terminate the account. They obviously invested hours of time in the research before they terminated me. Why not provide a link to that research so everyone can learn from it including me??

Here’s the evidence for my claim

Back in May 2021 when Professor Byram Bridle was disclosing the FOIA request on the Pfizer vaccine bio-distribution data he mentioned that the spike protein was associated with Lewy body formation which is linked to prion diseases. He expressed concern that the vaccines could cause prion diseases like dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

What do you know. He was right. Now we have proof.

Check out these VAERS query results. These searches are over all 30 years of VAERS and all 70+ vaccines. See anything unusual? Yeah, for less than 1 year of the COVID vaccines, the results are off the charts.

And for CJD which is extremely rare:

Remember, these are 30 year searches for all vaccines. Clearly there are excess reports. And we know VAERS isn’t being “over-reported” this year which I’ve shown many times before (events not caused by the vaccine are reported at rates comparable to other vaccines).

If it wasn’t the COVID vaccines causing this, what was the cause?

Nobody can answer that question, not even the Twitter fact checkers!

For further reading, check out these articles:

And compare them to some of the “fact checks” which claim there are no instances in VAERS which as you can see from the queries above (which you can replicate yourself):

You decide who is telling the truth.

And note that the “fact checkers” never did a single VAERS query. Wow. That’s the first place you’d look to prove the claim is false.

The appeal I sent to Twitter

I wrote a tweet saying the vaccines cause prion disease. Twitter labelled that tweet Misleading.

That is simply not true. My statements are validated in the scientific literature and in the VAERS data as well.

See https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/proof-covid-vaccines-cause-prion

and read all the comments as well showing I am not alone in this assessment of the data.

There was one comment challenging what I wrote and all his points were quickly rebutted by another commenter.

For example, one of the commenters wrote: “a leading neurologist in Japan did animal studies injecting one of the mRNA vaccines into macques. 100% of them developed lewy bodies in the brain, the precursor of prion disease.” This one study alone removes all doubt in the veracity of my tweet. I will get the reference for this (I’ve already asked in the comments for this).

If my statement is false, then how do you explains the HUGE amount of excess cases of prion disease in VAERS caused by these vaccines? Nobody can explain that, not even the so-called “fact checkers.”

Unless you can explain how all these cases of CJD and Alzheimers which NEVER showed up (in any significant numbers) *before* these vaccines are showing up in droves *after* these vaccines, then you are putting people in DANGER by censoring my tweet and suspending my account.

Furthermore, my statement is supported by the peer-reviewed scientific literature: https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf. Perhaps you can point out an error in that paper we are not aware of?

If you are going to cancel my account, the least you can do is show me your unassailable proof that my Tweet was misleading when all the scientific evidence (including the peer-reviewed scientific literature) and VAERS data supports what I wrote. Otherwise you should remove the label on my tweet and restore my account. Thanks.

