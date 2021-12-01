PROOF that COVID “vaccines” cause prion disease

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.What you are about to read got Steve Kirsch of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund permanently banned from Twitter because it proves that the “vaccines” being administered for the plandemic are causing people to develop prion disease.

Before the shots were first introduced by the previous administration as part of Operation Warp Speed, there were next to no cases of prion disease. Now, prion disease is fast becoming a household name.

“There is no doubt the mRNA vaccines are causing prion diseases,” Kirsch writes. “People didn’t have these diseases before the shot and suddenly they develop them after the shot. There is no other explanation for this.”

“None of the ‘fact checkers’ can explain the cause of the excess rates. Prion diseases are incurable and always fatal. You can die as soon as 6 weeks after COVID vaccination.”

Twitter, meanwhile, says that this is false, even though a simple VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) query shows a considerable “excess” of prion disease cases ever since the injections started getting plunged into people’s arms.

Just a few hours after Kirsch tweeted an article from his “good friend” Jessica Rose about the matter, the Twitter gods eliminated Kirsch’s account, including all of his content over the past 12 years that he made available to his roughly 75,000 followers.

“My messages were removed,” Kirsch says. “There was no opportunity to download my content.”

Twitter is an enemy of the truth

Back in May 2021, Prof. Byram Bridle made public a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request about the Pfizer jab’s bio-distribution data. In this disclosure, it was mentioned that the spike protein was associated with Lewy body formation, which is linked to prion disease.

At the time, Bridle expressed concerns about the injections causing prion diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), the latter of which Rose discusses at length in her article (which is only available to paid subscribers).

It turns out that Bridle’s concerns were warranted. A VAERS query shows that the only injections causing seriously elevated rates of prion disease are those being administered for the Fauci Flu.

Nearly 84 percent of all excess dementia and Alzheimer’s cases this past year are linked to Chinese Flu shots. For Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is much rarer, that figure is nearly 86 percent.

“Remember, these are 30-year searches for all vaccines,” Kirsch notes in his article.

“Clearly there are excess reports. And we know VAERS isn’t being ‘over-reported’ this year which I’ve shown many times before (events not caused by the vaccine are reported at rates comparable to other vaccines).”

If all of these excess cases of prion disease have nothing to do with the shots as Twitter claims, then what is causing this sudden spike? Should all of the outlying evidence pointing to the injections be ignored simply because the mainstream media is refusing to acknowledge it?

Keep in mind that not a single “fact checker” has even bothered to look at VAERS, or the claims made about the data thereof. They are simply rejecting the evidence because it does not fit the official government narrative.

“Unless you can explain how all these cases of CJD and Alzheimer’s which NEVER showed up (in any significant numbers) *before* these vaccines are showing up in droves *after* these vaccines, then you are putting people in DANGER by censoring my tweet and suspending my account,” Kirsch says.

“If you are going to cancel my account, the least you can do is tell me your unassailable proof that my Tweet was misleading when all the scientific evidence (and VAERS data) supports what I wrote.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus shots that you will not find anywhere else can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

NaturalNews.com

JessicaR.substack.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.