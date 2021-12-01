PROOF that COVID “vaccines” cause prion disease

What you are about to read got Steve Kirsch of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund permanently banned from Twitter because it proves that the “vaccines” being administered for the plandemic are causing people to develop prion disease.

Before the shots were first introduced by the previous administration as part of Operation Warp Speed, there were next to no cases of prion disease. Now, prion disease is fast becoming a household name.

“There is no doubt the mRNA vaccines are causing prion diseases,” Kirsch writes. “People didn’t have these diseases before the shot and suddenly they develop them after the shot. There is no other explanation for this.”

“None of the ‘fact checkers’ can explain the cause of the excess rates. Prion diseases are incurable and always fatal. You can die as soon as 6 weeks after COVID vaccination.”

Twitter, meanwhile, says that this is false, even though a simple VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) query shows a considerable “excess” of prion disease cases ever since the injections started getting plunged into people’s arms.

Just a few hours after Kirsch tweeted an article from his “good friend” Jessica Rose about the matter, the Twitter gods eliminated Kirsch’s account, including all of his content over the past 12 years that he made available to his roughly 75,000 followers.

“My messages were removed,” Kirsch says. “There was no opportunity to download my content.”

Twitter is an enemy of the truth

Back in May 2021, Prof. Byram Bridle made public a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request about the Pfizer jab’s bio-distribution data. In this disclosure, it was mentioned that the spike protein was associated with Lewy body formation, which is linked to prion disease.

At the time, Bridle expressed concerns about the injections causing prion diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), the latter of which Rose discusses at length in her article (which is only available to paid subscribers).

It turns out that Bridle’s concerns were warranted. A VAERS query shows that the only injections causing seriously elevated rates of prion disease are those being administered for the Fauci Flu.

Nearly 84 percent of all excess dementia and Alzheimer’s cases this past year are linked to Chinese Flu shots. For Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is much rarer, that figure is nearly 86 percent.

“Remember, these are 30-year searches for all vaccines,” Kirsch notes in his article.

“Clearly there are excess reports. And we know VAERS isn’t being ‘over-reported’ this year which I’ve shown many times before (events not caused by the vaccine are reported at rates comparable to other vaccines).”

If all of these excess cases of prion disease have nothing to do with the shots as Twitter claims, then what is causing this sudden spike? Should all of the outlying evidence pointing to the injections be ignored simply because the mainstream media is refusing to acknowledge it?

Keep in mind that not a single “fact checker” has even bothered to look at VAERS, or the claims made about the data thereof. They are simply rejecting the evidence because it does not fit the official government narrative.

“Unless you can explain how all these cases of CJD and Alzheimer’s which NEVER showed up (in any significant numbers) *before* these vaccines are showing up in droves *after* these vaccines, then you are putting people in DANGER by censoring my tweet and suspending my account,” Kirsch says.

“If you are going to cancel my account, the least you can do is tell me your unassailable proof that my Tweet was misleading when all the scientific evidence (and VAERS data) supports what I wrote.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus shots that you will not find anywhere else can be found at Genocide.news.

