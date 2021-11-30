The Mass Media Complex of America is a PANDEMIC of misinformation

Covid-vaccinated people are terrified of the unvaccinated for many reasons, none of which are based on science or actual research. Ever since the Obama era, when fake news was uncovered, the mass media has been on a mission to call everything else misinformation and disinformation. The news has dug in very deep on this, to convince the vaccinated masses that when they Google something, they are getting real information based on science and actual research.

All vaccinated people believe that any service that says “fact check” is reliable information regarding Covid health and safety topics. They simply do not realize that all the misinformation is coming from the people who are selling them the clot shots, and this alone is a problem of PANDEMIC proportions. People are dying because of misinformation, and the people about to die from that misinformation don’t know about the others who just died from that misinformation, so it’s a quiet Blitzkrieg of bad information that puts them all at high risk of dying from taking risks, unknown to them, that end up getting them killed.

Are you under the spell of media hypnosis? Take the test

Remember Obama saying, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor?” Remember that? What about when the CDC used to say that they know for sure the flu shot doesn’t work “this year,” but go ahead and get it anyway “just to be safe?” Remember that? You see the trick is that the multi-dose flu shot, which most people get, has loads of mercury in it that damages the brain and central nervous system, guaranteeing more brainwashed “customers for life.”

These are just some iconic LIES that were told to hypnotize the masses, and it’s relentless, month after month, year after year. Now it’s a tsunami-size wave of misinformation all over the mass media backed by Fauci and Walenski. Their scripts come from Bill Gates and the CCP. Biden is just a Covid puppet, reading teleprompter scripts that Pfizer and Moderna wrote.

If you feel you might be under the spell of media hypnosis, just ask yourself, ‘who advertises during your shows, on your websites, in your newspaper? If it’s any companies who sell prescription drugs or vaccines, you will instantly know and become “health aware.”

Mass media is a PANDEMIC of misinformation, making the “crisis” worse

Get ready for the top 10 MSM misinformation “strategies” to brainwash sheeple and keep them hypnotized under the China Flu spell:

People who get the shots think they can’t catch Covid.

The vaccinated think they can’t spread Covid.

Thanks to MSM cover-ups, the injected masses have no idea thousands of people are dying from the shots.

Americans were lied to about booster shots early on, and now they’re finding out they need one at minimum every 6 months.

The number of Covid cases is greatly exaggerated by false-positive PCR test.

Nobody noticed that no one is catching the seasonal flu or dying from it, because those statistics are all called Covid or “Covid-related” now.

The CDC and mainstream news continue to push mask wearing for everyone, including the vaccinated, even though masks breed bacteria and pneumonia.

All the vaccinated sheeple think Ivermectin is dangerous but Remdesivir is safe, when it’s just the opposite.

Millions of people who used to fall for the “herd immunity” myth now still fall for it because they’re being told it’s safer around other Covid vaccinated people.

None of the vaccinated people know that the Covid shots are 800 times more dangerous and lethal than the smallpox vaccine, which isn’t safe at all.

Newly found HYSTERIA over “Nu” variant is total hogwash

British “experts” are flipping out over the new (fake) Covid variant called “Nu,” saying it’s the “most mutated version of the virus yet.” Didn’t we JUST hear that about Delta? And what happened to Delta? It just vanished. Did it go on strike like the Delta airline pilots who didn’t want to get the Covid clot shots and catch prion diseases?

There have only been 10 cases of the strain detected so far, in 3 countries. It supposedly carries 32 mutations, like the flavors at Baskin Robbins ice cream shop. Fake experts who disseminate fake science on a regular basis claim it’s “highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant,” plus they say it has “more alterations to its spike protein than any other variant.” That sounds like a setup for Covid boosters that create an extra-high amount of toxic prions in the blood, maybe trillions instead of just billions, like the first few rounds did.

A geneticist at University College London said “Nu” variant found its home in someone with undiagnosed AIDS (a severely immuno-compromised patient) in Africa. That sets up the misinformation campaign for blaming immune system decimation on AIDS instead of the vaccines themselves, which are causing ADE and lowered white blood cell count, which decreases with every shot and booster. Soon all the vaccinated people who get all the boosters will be like AIDS patients, who can die from any head cold or minor bacterial/viral infection.

S.D. Wells

