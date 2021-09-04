Joe Rogan got covid, BEAT IT with nutrients, ivermectin and a vitamin drip

Comedian and podcasting personality Joe Rogan recently tested “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and successfully beat it by doing the exact opposite of what Tony Fauci and the medical fascists are telling everyone to do.

Instead of double masking and rolling up his sleeve for an endless series of “Operation Warp Speed” injections, Rogan took ivermectin, got a vitamin drip, and received an infusion of monoclonal antibodies. Now, he says he is feeling “great.”

Before taking these remedies, Rogan says he was “feeling very weary” and had “a headache.” He was also very “run down” and experienced the “sweats” while trying to sleep.

“I knew what was going on,” Rogan stated in a video update, which you can watch below.

“Turns out I got covid,” Rogan went on to reveal. “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of adds – monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything, and I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip.”

“And I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. But Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday. And today I feel good.”

Medical deep state reels with anger over Rogan’s ivermectin recommendation

Rogan was still forced to reschedule a show he was scheduled to perform on September 3 in Nashville with Dave Chappelle. That show is now scheduled to take place on October 24 when Rogan expects to be fully recovered.

Rogan was also supposed to perform in New Orleans over the weekend, but that show also had to get postponed due to the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

“My apologies to everyone,” Rogan said in his video. “Obviously, there’s nothing that I can control. It is what it is, crazy times we’re living in. A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily and my love to all of you.”

Despite being “unvaccinated” for the Fauci Flu, Rogan insists that he is “not an anti-vax person.”

“In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em,” Rogan said back in April about vaccines.

Rogan again pushed vaccines, much like Donald Trump continues to do, on a later episode of his show, claiming that he is “not a doctor” and that people should follow the orders of the medical establishment.

“I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian,” Rogan clarified about himself. “I’m not a respected source of information – even for me.”

Still, Rogan is ruffling a lot of feathers now with his mention of ivermectin, which is a strictly off-limits topic in the United States. The only acceptable treatments for Chinese Germs are Chinese-made face masks and Trump Vaccines from “Operation Warp Speed.”

“They take ivermectin in many African countries like we take allergy medicine, and those same countries have very few covid deaths,” noted one commenter at Fox News.

“The drug is not what the ruling class wants us to use,” wrote another about ivermectin. “Is that a reason not to use it? Not for me. When I had the kung flu, I had steroids and was over it.”

Others suggested that perhaps Rogan recovered because of some of the other things he took, including intravenous vitamin therapy. Since he threw the “kitchen sink” at his illness, it is difficult to say for sure what really helped him recover as quickly as he did.

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Fascism.news.

