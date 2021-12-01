MENTAL PANDEMIC: What would have happened just 5 years ago with the seasonal flu if today’s Covid hysteria were applied to it?

Candace Owens said it best in a tweet just recently: ““Experts” told you if you complied with lockdowns, censorship, masks and vaccinations—life would return to normal. “Conspiracy theorists” told you Covid was never going to end, and governments would use it to usher in a totalitarian new world order. Who do you believe now?”

Think back just a handful of years when the flu was a “thing” and two-thirds of all Americans would walk around all day with no mask, not social distancing, and not shunning people who choose not to get the flu shot jab. Influenza comes in more than a dozen strains, and yes, they mutate also. Still, no panic. No lockdowns. No flu shot passports. Why? The media didn’t push the propaganda. Period.

American fake news media waiting breathlessly to announce the FIRST “diagnosed” case of Omicron variant in America

If you live in a “Blue” state, prepare your home with lots of storable organic food, games and movies because your governor is readying himself to announce a new total lockdown due to the spread of the mega-con, mid-term election variant that was spotted unmasked in Africa, just wandering around hospitals, randomly attacking people under 40 years of age.

It’s the Covid-con mutation, and it’s the next chapter in the fake news pandemic that stole the election and installed communists in Washington D.C. The Covid-con nearly bankrupted our entire economy, and now Omicron (no, it’s not a transformer or evil planetary villain from Star Trek), with it’s weak symptoms and “high transmissibility” factor (which no science has proven), is coming to America by plane or boat very soon.

All Americans living in New York have already been instructed to run and hide under the nearest rock, and not to come out until there’s a booster shot for Omicron (CDC and Pfizer already announced they anticipate having one ready 3 months from now).

Watch out for all the new Covid “scariants” Nu, Omicron, Mega-con and Covid-con

Yes, the (MEV) Midterm Election Variant (Mega-Con) is on its way to New York now, according to mainstream fake news. It’s now categorized as a level 5 “super-mutant.” Global hysteria has already hit the news to prepare America for masks, lockdowns, destruction of all middle-class jobs and businesses (“non-essential”), and forced vaccination at gunpoint. Omicron variant figured out how to find AIDS patients and attack their already-weak immune systems, almost as if the virus mutation was created in a lab and engineered to attack immuno-compromised Africans. Strange.

Coincidentally, doctors across the globe are blowing the whistle that Covid vaccinations LOWER human immune system function, and more with each shot, so this “Def-con” variant sounds like the perfect cover story for vaccine-induced injuries and deaths. Folks, the China Flu terrorist threat color warning just changed from yellow to red. That means no traveling, no shopping at any stores except Walmart and Amazon, and no going to work until you get your Midterm Election Variant vaccine.

Ironically, most African nations are densely populated, malnourished and poverty stricken, barely vaccinated for Covid, and yet still there’s no Covid crisis there. That’s why they are the target for a new variant outbreak, so mainstream news can cover up that valid point against Covid panic from the Covid con.

Covid is just another flu, except nearly every death on planet Earth since the “pandemic” began has been labeled Covid or Covid-related. Nobody dies from influenza anymore, in case you did not notice. It’s all Covid-con.

Has anyone else noticed that the name “Omicron” is an anagram of “Moronic?” Yes, like Evian is naïve spelled backwards (tap water in a bottle). Here’s some news you may not know about. The South African Medical Association already debunked the Omicron con by revealing the mutation infection only causes “unusual but mild symptoms” of sore muscles and lethargy for a day or two. Imagine if they said this about a new strain of the flu, would everyone still be panicked and rushing out to get blood-clotting “boosters?”

S.D. Wells

