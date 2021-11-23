MintPress has released the findings of an extensive investigation into the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which revealed that the billionaire eugenicists, and Bill specifically, has contributed at least $319 million to the mainstream media to promotes his genocidal endeavors.

Among the recipients of Gates’ bribe money are CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS and The Atlantic. Gates’ international recipients include The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, El País and Al-Jazeera.

A full breakdown of which networks received how much money from Gates is available at Humans Are Free.

“The money is generally directed towards issues close to the Gates’ hearts,” Humans are Free reports.

“For example, the $3.6 million CNN grant went towards ‘report[ing] on gender equality with a particular focus on least developed countries, producing journalism on the everyday inequalities endured by women and girls across the world,’ while the Texas Tribune received millions ‘to increase public awareness and engagement of education reform issues in Texas.’”

Gates has long disguised his bribery contributions as “philanthropic donations,” but the cat is finally out of the bag that nothing the guy does ever benefits anyone else but himself and his sadistic lust for global depopulation.

Gates heavily contributes to “investigative journalism” centers, which steer the “news”

All sorts of investigative journalism groups, including the Washington, D.C.-based International Center for Journalists, also receive large sums of cash from Gates on the regular.

“The foundation also puts up the money to directly train journalists all over the world, in the form of scholarships, courses and workshops,” reports explain. (RELATED: Most major media is steered by Gates.)

“Today, it is possible for an individual to train as a reporter thanks to a Gates Foundation grant, find work at a Gates-funded outlet, and to belong to a press association funded by Gates.”

Gates’ favorite issues to control include health, education and global development. And in order to maintain a stranglehold in each of these realms, Gates also throws huge sums of cash at academia.

Gates is also obsessed with trying to stop people from having children. In India alone, Gates has contributed more than $5.7 million to a eugenics organization called the Population Foundation of India, which pushes sexual and reproductive “health” and “family planning.”

“Added together, these Gates-sponsored media projects come to a total of $319.4 million,” Humans Are Free revealed.

Keep in mind that none of this is exhaustive. It is a certainty that Gates has his meddling hands and ill-gotten gains in a lot more than all this. Upon closer investigation, it would seem as though Gates controls much of the world as we currently know it.

Gates is notorious for keeping the full reach of his tentacles hidden from view. Only certain elements of his agenda are released for public consumption, all for the purpose of making it seem as though he is some kind of benevolent philanthropist when the exact opposite is true.

“In comparison to other tech billionaires, Gates has kept his profile as a media controller relatively low,” Humans Are Free says.

“Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s purchase of The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013 was a very clear and obvious form of media influence, as was eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s creation of First Look Media, the company that owns The Intercept.”

There are obviously some serious conflicts of interest when it comes to Gates’ and other billionaires’ reach and control over the direction of the world. If only more people were willing to ask the tough questions, perhaps we could finally break free from their authoritarian agendas.

More related news about Bill Gates and his quest for global domination can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

