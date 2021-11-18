Cases similar to mad cow disease in Brazil not linked to beef consumption, may be caused by vaccines

Brazil recently saw cases of neurodegenerative disorder similar to mad cow disease, but authorities clarified that these cases had nothing to do with beef consumption.
On Nov. 11, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply(MAPA) confirmed two cases of suspected Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) in Rio de Janeiro. The ministry said both cases had “no relation with consumption of beef or sub-products contaminated with bovine spongiform encephalitis, known as ‘mad cow’ disease.”
Prior to MAPA’s confirmation, health authorities in Rio De Janeiro said the Fiocruz public health institute had already flagged two cases of “prion disease.” They added that the two cases found in the city’s suburbs had already been referred to state health authorities.
CJD is the most common form of prion disease in human beings, occurring spontaneously in elderly patients. Younger patients can develop CJD by eating contaminated beef or having contact with contaminated livestock feed.
Back in September, the country identified two cases of so-called “atypical” mad cow disease in animals. MAPA said at the time that the cases happened spontaneously, adding that both were unrelated to contaminated livestock feed. MAPA confirmed on Sept. 4 that the cases originated from meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.
The CJD cases led to China banning beef imports from Brazil, impacting the South American nation. A number of Brazilian beef exporters expressed frustration over the move. One exporter who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity said that they had sent 22 containers to China, expecting to be certified before the ban.
“Some of my shipments were produced in August, certified before the embargo, but left after Sept. 4. When they arrived, the importer said they could not be cleared,” the exporter said.
COVID-19 vaccines may have triggered the prion disorders
The CJD cases reported in two Rio De Janeiro residents may have been caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Brazil approved vaccines from seven companies – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya, Janssen, Serum Institute of India, Sinovac and Sinopharm – for use in the country’s population. (Related: Covid vaccines could trigger prion-linked brain degeneration similar to mad cow disease?)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that CJD “is rapidly progressive and always fatal.” It added that “infection … leads to death usually within one year of onset of illness.”
A revelation by physicist and nuclear cardiologist Dr. Richard Fleming appeared to back up this claim. He warned during an appearance in Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast last April that COVID-19 vaccines could trigger mad cow disease.
“I’m not [anti-vaccine], I’m just anti-bad medicine. In the animal [models], they develop spongiform [encephalitis] and mad cow disease. We also know [that] two weeks afterward, they develop … what causes Alzheimer’s [disease] and neurological disorders,” Fleming said. He continued that the COVID-19 vaccines’ neurological impact could take a year and a half to manifest in humans.
According to Fleming, the COVID-19 shots have “no statistically significant benefit.” Instead, they cause “inflammation, blood clotting, mad cow disease and [the formation of] Lewy bodies linked to dementia.” (Related: Experimental Covid-19 “vaccines” could cause mad cow disease, experts warn.)
Because of this, Fleming told Bannon that President Joe Biden and his administration should look into whether the COVID-19 vaccines have “any demonstrated efficacy.” He continued: “What are the potential consequences of having already vaccinated a substantial number of individuals in this country?”
VaccineDamage.news has more articles about the COVID-19 vaccines possibly triggering CJD and other prion disorders.
Ramon Tomey
