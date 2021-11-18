Healthy 19-year-old from Australia bedridden after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Cienna Knowles, a 19-year-old equestrian, uploaded a harrowing video on Oct. 24 about the debilitating side effects she experienced after being forced to get Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.According to her doctors, Knowles developed portal vein thrombosis (PVT) after her vaccination. In a video uploaded to her TikTok account, Knowles shared that she was terrified of getting vaccinated but she eventually signed up for vaccination because she was told that she couldn’t work if she wasn’t vaccinated.

Knowles also said that she wouldn’t be allowed to drive or travel if she didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, she was told that choosing to remain unvaccinated was a selfish thing to do.

Before getting vaccinated, Knowles said she was “a perfectly normal 19-year-old kid” and that she’s never had to go to the hospital. She was also a very active person.

Teen suffers from blood clots after receiving second dose

Knowles received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 21. By midnight she woke up vomiting. Knowles also had a fever and her whole body was shaking.

She felt like she had run a marathon and that her legs and joints were sore. Knowles also had blurry vision and a really bad headache. She added that she has a very high pain tolerance, but as the pain became unbearable, she went to a doctor and underwent some blood tests.

Her results came back positive for PVT and her lungs and body were filling up with blood clots. Portal vein thrombosis is a blood clot of the portal vein or the hepatic portal vein that allows blood to flow from the intestines to the liver.

PVT blocks this blood flow. While PVT is treatable, it can be life-threatening. Many people with PVT experience few or no symptoms. Some common symptoms of a less severe clot include abdominal swelling from excess abdominal fluid, fever and upper abdominal pain.

Knowles was eventually taken to the emergency room where the doctors found that she had blood clots on her legs, all over her chest and all over her lungs on both sides. She was told to go home and to return if she’s “sick or in pain.”

On Oct. 23 she returned to the hospital because of severe chest pains caused by the blood clots in her lungs. Her doctors told her that the amount of clots in her lungs was equivalent to having broken ribs, making it “a little painful and hard to breathe.”

Knowles said that it will take her at least six to 12 months to recover. Because of the adverse effects, Knowles is unable to ride her horses.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it doesn’t comment on individual cases once immunization reports have been submitted. However, a spokesperson claimed that PVT is not a recognized side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It is important to note that the reporting of an adverse event to the TGA does not mean that the event was caused by the vaccine,” said the TGA spokesperson.

“There might be no relationship between the adverse event and the vaccine – it may be a coincidence that the adverse event occurred when the vaccine was administered,” concluded the spokesperson.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a clotting side-effect, is linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been eight deaths in Australia from TTS linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, but there’s no prior report associating it with Pfizer. (Related: Florida woman dies of brain disease after taking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.)

Go to Vaccines.news to learn more about the adverse effects of coronavirus vaccines.

Zoey Sky 

Sources include:

CitizenFreePress.com

Au.News.Yahoo.com

Healthline.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.