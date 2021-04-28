Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer confirmed to cause brain damage, neurodegenerative disease

A new report has found that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection from Pfizer and BioNTech causes long-term neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Published in the journal Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, the paper reveals that the Pfizer jab has the potential to induce prion-based diseases, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are neurodegenerative diseases that damage the brain.

“The current RNA based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the U.S. using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing,” the report reveals, referring to the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in the jabs that has never before been administered to humans.

mRNA technology, it turns out, permanently alters human DNA, turning what used to be a human being into a chimera-like human hybrid being.

The genetically modified (GMO) proteins used in Pfizer’s Chinese Virus jab integrate themselves into the human genome where they remain permanently. There is no going back once you get jabbed, in other words.

This is confirmed by the National Library of Medicine, by the way, which determined that the impact of mRNA is irreversible. Thus, anyone who gets an experimental mRNA injection is a human guinea pig who is taking a massive health risk.

“The RNA sequence of the vaccine as well as the spike protein target interaction were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations,” the report goes on to explain.

TDP-43, by the way, is the protein believed to cause dementia, ALS and Alzheimer’s. Similarly, the FUS protein is linked to ALS and Hereditary Essential Tremors, according to the Human Genome Database.

Did you get vaccinated for Covid-19? If so, expect to develop dementia

The purpose behind the experiment was to see whether or not these two harmful proteins embed themselves into human DNA, which is what mRNA technology does. It found that the Pfizer mRNA component “has specific sequences that may induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations.”

In other words, the jab has the potential to cause dangerous, disease-causing proteins to absorb into human DNA. This writer’s guess is that the same is true of the Moderna jab for the Chinese Virus, which uses the same mRNA technology.

“The enclosed finding as well as additional potential risks leads the author to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit,” the report concludes.

“The vaccine could be a bioweapon and even more dangerous than the original infection.”

National File reportedly reached out to the CDC for answers as to why and how the mRNA jab from Pfizer and BioNTech was approved, despite this evidence showing that the technology is dangerous. The CDC did not issue a response.

“Why are people taking any vaccine when all diseases are survivable with enough vitamins C and D?” asked one commenter at National File, correctly pointing out that aggressive nutrition is always the most optimal way to keep oneself healthy and disease-free.

“I take my C, D, and zinc cocktail every day,” responded another, to which yet another added: “I also include magnesium, K2 and boron (trace amount).”

Others talked about what they take as well, including vitamin E, food-based multivitamins, and quercetin. This writer would also like to note that green tea contains a constituent called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that has been scientifically shown to protect against viral infections.

More of the latest news about the permanent health damage caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

