Immunocompromised individuals NOT producing antibodies even after receiving COVID-19 booster doses

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) booster doses are now being rolled out in the United States even as Americans continue to wonder why the first two doses of the vaccine aren’t enough to prevent infections.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) booster doses are now being rolled out in the United States even as Americans continue to wonder why the first two doses of the vaccine aren't enough to prevent infections.

Members of the mainstream media claim that vaccine protection is waning, raising more doubts about the necessity of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Nov. 9, Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow booster shots of its coronavirus vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The FDA might approve the request before Thanksgiving.

It’s also likely that Moderna will submit a similar request for its COVID-19 vaccine to the FDA. However, any new batch of eligibility still needs to be cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before becoming official.

Big Pharma claims booster shots provide “additional protection”

Big Pharma claims that booster shots are necessary because some individuals require “additional protection” against the coronavirus to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, but a lot of people don’t need the extra shots.

The majority of fully vaccinated people who got COVID-19 were said to experience only extremely mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but things have changed.

According to Dr. Colleen Kelley, an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread. Like other experts, Kelley also blamed people who chose not to get vaccinated.

Additionally, experts claim that “vaccine protection is waning more significantly over time” than they expected two months ago. This means that the odds of breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people who have potentially serious symptoms are increasing.

Booster shots can help increase antibody levels enough to help “prevent those infections and return any breakthrough symptoms to a mild or nonexistent state,” added Kelley.

Earlier in July, data showed that the Pfizer vaccine was only 39 percent effective against coronavirus. By September, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was down to only 13 percent effectivity.

Instead of saying that vaccines don’t offer full protection against COVID-19, Big Pharma insists people should get booster shots approved for maximum profit. In the U.S., booster shots are only approved for adults aged 65, adults at high risk, adults with underlying medical conditions or anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health experts say people with compromised immune systems need the added “protection” from booster shots more than the average person, but will they also need to get more booster shots in the future? (Related: Scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots.)

Immunocompromised man says booster shots didn’t give him antibodies

Andrew Linder, an immunocompromised man who received a kidney from his wife Emily in September 2019, reported that he didn’t produce COVID-19 antibodies even after getting a booster shot.

Linder, 34, said he received three doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and an additional booster. He admits to feeling shocked and scared, especially since the shots that he believed would protect him from infection only made him “feel just as unsafe or if not potentially a little bit more unsafe now than at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Brittania Powell, a student at the Ohio State University, stayed at home as much as she could for two months last fall until her family encouraged her to work the polls in Ohio on Election Day 2020. Powell was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, when she was 14. She also has another autoimmune disease called rheumatoid arthritis, anemia and lupus nephritis, which inflames her kidneys.

Powel said that she and the other poll workers disinfected common surfaces and kept things clean last year at the polls, but some of the people who came to vote didn’t wear masks. And while she was double-masking and wearing gloves, she still got infected. Powell received both doses of the vaccine this spring, and she’s not in a rush to get a booster yet.

Even actor Matthew McConaughey has spoken up about booster vaccines. In an interview, McConaughey revealed that his 90-year-old immunocompromised mother didn’t get antibodies despite taking three COVID-19 shots.

Many studies have revealed that the experimental mRNA vaccine and booster shots aren’t enough to protect citizens, especially people who are immunocompromised. In fact, those with compromised immune systems might even be more susceptible to adverse reactions to the vaccine.

The CDC and a study from Israel have already proven that natural immunity offers better protection against coronavirus compared to vaccines.

Check out Immunization.news for more updates on COVID-19 booster shots.

Zoey Sky 

