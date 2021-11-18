INSANITY: Fauci admits covid jabs are killing people, says “boosters” will somehow stop the carnage

Fake television “doctor” and treasonous criminal Tony Fauci is finally admitting that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” he pushed so hard for Americans to take are both worthless and deadly. His solution, however, is to get even more of them in the form of “booster” shots.

On November 12, Fauci appeared on an episode of The New York Times‘ podcast “The Daily” to discuss his upset over the fact that half of America refuses to get any of the jabs from “Operation Warp Speed.”

As it becomes increasingly apparent that the injections are not stopping the spread – and are, in fact, fueling it – Fauci says that people can expect so-called “breakthrough” infections to accelerate.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups,” Fauci rambled, referencing data out of Israel showing that the jabs simply are not working.

“It isn’t just the elderly. It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

One would think that based on this new information, Fauci would be urging an immediate halt to his jab push in the interest of public safety. Instead, Fauci wants people to line up to get more injections, which he claims will flatten the curve.

“If one looks back at this, one can say, do you know, it isn’t as if a booster is a bonus, but a booster might actually be an essential part of the primary regimen that people should have,” Fauci stated.

“I think … that the boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolute essential part of the program.”

Branch Covidians call for Americans to “self-determine” whether or not they need booster shots

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are apparently not moving fast enough for Fauci and others like him in approving booster jabs, some states like California and Colorado are sidestepping the agencies and doing whatever they want.

Tomás J. Aragón, the director and state public health officer for California’s Department of Public Health, wrote a letter on November 9 to local health providers urging them to ignore the science and expand booster eligibility to all adults.

“Allow patients to self-determine their risk of exposure,” Aragón emphasized, the suggestion being that doctors, pharmacists and even the federal government need to step away and let every Branch Covidian who wants them to get as many mix-and-match boosters as they want.

“Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster,” Aragón added.

Fauci agrees, having declared two days later that booster shots are “safe and effective” and “dramatically increas[e] the response not only immunologically, but also when you look at the clinical data from Israel, it’s very clear that it reverses some of the waning effect that you see in people who have been vaccinated six months or more.”

As a caveat, Fauci threw in his opinion that the original vaccines still work, even though they clearly do not. He then played verbal gymnastics to try to sound science-y and smart.

“We’ve given the full rein to prove what it is that you need to make them work,” Fauci rattled on nonsensically about the boosters.

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” genocide and Fauci’s role in perpetrating mass death on humanity can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

