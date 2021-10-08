Vast majority of delta variant deaths occurring in the “fully vaccinated”

Between February 1 and September 12 of this year, far more people who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) died from the “delta variant” than people who skipped the shots, a new Public Health England technical briefing admits.

Entitled “SARS-CoV2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England,” the report found that of the 2,542 recorded deaths that were blamed on delta, only 722 of these occurred in unvaccinated patients. The other 1,820 deaths were all people who took the jabs in obedience to the government.

“During the time period in question, unvaccinated people reportedly accounted for 257,357 Delta cases out of 593,572 total Delta cases (approximately 43 percent), and 722 out of 2,542 Delta deaths (approximately 28 percent) ‘within 28 days of positive specimen date,’” reported National File about the data.

“What does that mean? It means that the vast majority of Delta deaths in England during this period occurred among vaccinated people, NOT unvaccinated people.”

This is unsurprising in light of the fact that people who get covid “vaccinated” have been found to carry in their nostrils about 251 times more viral disease load than people who leave their immune systems and DNA alone by not getting injected.

Getting jabbed for Chinese Germs is a great way to make yourself sick and possibly die, in other words. And yet the government wants everyone to believe that these shots are helping to keep people “safe.”

Is the “delta variant” just vaccine-induced disease?

As we reported, around 50,000 Medicare patients have died so far from Chinese Virus injections, though none of these deaths were even recorded.

There is definitely a concerted effort among the plandemic ringleaders to keep a lid on the true death count. One big way they are doing this is by not recording any vaccine deaths that occur within 14 days post-injection.

What this means is that anyone who dies between day one and day 13 after getting jabbed is recorded as an “unvaccinated” death. This, in effect, makes it appear as though not getting vaccinated is a serious health risk when the opposite is actually true.

Health freedom attorney Thomas Renz is trying to fix this by working with plaintiffs to file lawsuits against corrupt agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that have rigged the system to lie about all this.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one is not considered as being ‘vaccinated’ until 14 days after their completed injection regimen, raising the question of whether government authorities have been classifying these fatalities as something other than vaccination-related deaths,” wrote Patrick Delaney for LifeSiteNews about the issue.

There is also growing evidence to suggest that the so-called “delta variant” does not even exist, at least not in the way authorities claim. What appears to be the case is that the delta variant is just vaccine-induced disease that in many cases results in serious injury or death.

“Well, they would also have to admit that the ‘breakthrough variant’ deaths are actually caused DIRECTLY by the vaccine itself,” wrote one commenter at National File. “Which is why they need to eliminate any control groups to compare against, aka unvaxxed.”

“Makes sense since the ‘delta variant’ is a vaccine failure. There is no test for a variant anyway,” wrote another.

Several of our commenters here at Natural News noted that there is obviously nothing “safe” or “effective” about Fauci Flu shots. They are clearly designed for genocide, and too many people are still painfully unaware of the truth.

More of the latest news about the millions of injuries and deaths being caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

