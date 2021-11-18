“Died suddenly” phrase trends on Google search as media outlets use the phrase to describe sudden deaths of vaccinated individuals

The term “died suddenly” saw a spike in searches in recent months, a disconcerting trend that appears to show a rise in sudden deaths related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination efforts.

Energy at the Cellular LevelIt can be seen using Google’s news search and trends tool, which allows users to see the trending or popular web terms and searches.

By typing “died suddenly,” the search engine brings up a lot of worrisome lists of people who have suddenly died of unexpected or unexplained causes, often attributed to pulmonary or coronary issues – both of which are side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

These sudden deaths are believed to be correlated to the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. A YouTube video producer also compiled data across several countries showing a sharp rise in deaths just as governments started rolling out the experimental vaccines. (Related: Death by vaccine – The greatest scandal of 21st century.)

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID

There are also data from several states and the federal government showing that death among fully vaccinated Americans rose sharply amidst a recent surge of infections, but experts say this is not unexpected as more of the population become immunized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped 51 percent between October 11 and October 18, which conservatives and vaccine skeptics pointed out to be a drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory vaccination policies.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said that 40 percent of deaths in the said week were of vaccinated individuals. “Stop vaccine mandates and forced masking,” she added.

However, the CDC said that breakthrough data is not collected in real-time and it can take several weeks for a case to be reported, so the change does not represent a sudden week-to-week increase in deaths.  The page-tracking breakthrough deaths also only include data from 16 state and local health departments and are not representative of the exact count of U.S. cases at any given time.

In other parts of the world, Dr. Hamza Duygu from Near East University Hospital in Northern Cyprus said that there is no connection between sudden deaths and vaccines. He noted that there are mostly heart-related diseases behind the sudden deaths encountered in recent days.

“On the contrary, the rate of development of heart muscle or pericardium inflammation in people with COVID-19 infection is around three to five percent. It is also a fact that sudden deaths are seen after COVID infection and most of them are due to cardiac involvement, and scientific studies on the subject are continuing” he said.

“Therefore, the risk of sudden death does not exist in those who have been vaccinated, on the contrary, in those who have had a COVID infection. In line with these scientific data, the public should not have any hesitation about vaccination.”

In England, if death is certified by a coroner, the Coroner’s Court will follow legal rules of evidence in deciding the causes of death.

For the vaccine to be mentioned on the death certificate, the medical professional certifying the death must have believed, to the best of their knowledge, that the vaccine caused the death. But this information will take longer to come through as deaths can take several months to be registered if investigated by a coroner.

Meanwhile, doctors are required by law to certify the cause of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief,” which means they have to use their medical expertise to decide the cause of death based on symptoms, physical examination, hospital records, laboratory tests and other information available.

Read more at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NBCMontana.com

NearEastHospital.com

Blog.ONS.gov.uk

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.