“Died suddenly” phrase trends on Google search as media outlets use the phrase to describe sudden deaths of vaccinated individuals

The term “died suddenly” saw a spike in searches in recent months, a disconcerting trend that appears to show a rise in sudden deaths related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination efforts.

It can be seen using Google’s news search and trends tool, which allows users to see the trending or popular web terms and searches.

By typing “died suddenly,” the search engine brings up a lot of worrisome lists of people who have suddenly died of unexpected or unexplained causes, often attributed to pulmonary or coronary issues – both of which are side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

These sudden deaths are believed to be correlated to the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. A YouTube video producer also compiled data across several countries showing a sharp rise in deaths just as governments started rolling out the experimental vaccines. (Related: Death by vaccine – The greatest scandal of 21st century.)

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID

There are also data from several states and the federal government showing that death among fully vaccinated Americans rose sharply amidst a recent surge of infections, but experts say this is not unexpected as more of the population become immunized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped 51 percent between October 11 and October 18, which conservatives and vaccine skeptics pointed out to be a drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory vaccination policies.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said that 40 percent of deaths in the said week were of vaccinated individuals. “Stop vaccine mandates and forced masking,” she added.

However, the CDC said that breakthrough data is not collected in real-time and it can take several weeks for a case to be reported, so the change does not represent a sudden week-to-week increase in deaths. The page-tracking breakthrough deaths also only include data from 16 state and local health departments and are not representative of the exact count of U.S. cases at any given time.

In other parts of the world, Dr. Hamza Duygu from Near East University Hospital in Northern Cyprus said that there is no connection between sudden deaths and vaccines. He noted that there are mostly heart-related diseases behind the sudden deaths encountered in recent days.

“On the contrary, the rate of development of heart muscle or pericardium inflammation in people with COVID-19 infection is around three to five percent. It is also a fact that sudden deaths are seen after COVID infection and most of them are due to cardiac involvement, and scientific studies on the subject are continuing” he said.

“Therefore, the risk of sudden death does not exist in those who have been vaccinated, on the contrary, in those who have had a COVID infection. In line with these scientific data, the public should not have any hesitation about vaccination.”

In England, if death is certified by a coroner, the Coroner’s Court will follow legal rules of evidence in deciding the causes of death.

For the vaccine to be mentioned on the death certificate, the medical professional certifying the death must have believed, to the best of their knowledge, that the vaccine caused the death. But this information will take longer to come through as deaths can take several months to be registered if investigated by a coroner.

Meanwhile, doctors are required by law to certify the cause of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief,” which means they have to use their medical expertise to decide the cause of death based on symptoms, physical examination, hospital records, laboratory tests and other information available.

Read more at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

NBCMontana.com

NearEastHospital.com

Blog.ONS.gov.uk

Related Posts