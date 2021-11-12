The world is starting to notice how many young athletes are DYING after taking covid vaccines

Young, healthy athletes from around the world are suddenly starting to suffer from heart conditions, breathing difficulties, nervous system disorders, among other serious chronic diseases. Some athletes are collapsing on the playing field, never to wake again.

A German newspaper, Berliner Zeitung, took note of this disturbing pattern of cardiac arrest in a report titled, “Puzzling heart diseases in football.” The report seeks to understand why an “unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently.” The world is starting to notice how many young athletes are suffering and DYING after taking covid vaccines. Jake Kazmarek, a 28-year-old bodybuilder died unexpectedly four days after taking a covid vaccine. Another recently-vaccinated athlete collapsed in the middle of a game; hockey player Boris Sadecky (24) died after suddenly collapsing on the ice.

Long list of young vaccinated athletes coming down with heart problems and cardiac arrest

The German report documents the sudden collapse of FC Barcelona’s Sergio Agüero, a 33-year-old striker who was taken off the field after suddenly coming down with breathing problems and dizzy spells. Sergio managed to survive, but there is a large number of athletes whose collapse led to hospitalization and early death.

A 17-year-old soccer player named Dylan Rich died of a heart attack mid-game in England. A 24-year-old named Lucas Surek developed a heart muscle disorder and had to be kept out of the BFC Chemie Leipzig club. Twenty-five-year-old Kingsley Coman from FC Bayern Munich underwent heart surgery after suffering from a cardiac arrhythmia post vaccination. Belgium’s Rune Coghe (18) suffered a heart attack during a game. Thirty-one-year-old Fabrice N’ Sakala from Istanbul collapsed on the field and had to be taken to the hospital. Bitterfeld’s team leader, Dietmar Gladow also suffered a heart attack pre-game. Marvin Schumann a Gifhorn amateur, went into cardiac arrest and had to be revived. JSG Hoher Hagen had to revive a 17-year-old player mid-game in Hannoversch Munden.

Other young people who suffered cardiac arrest on the playing field include Anil Usat from VFB Schwelm in Ennepetal, Dimitri Lienard from FC Strasbourg and Diego Ferchaud. This young 16-year-old collapsed in a U-18 league game in Saint-Lo. This should not be happening to young athletes. A 13-year-old soccer player form the Janus Nova club in Saccolongo Italy also collapsed right on the field. Belgian soccer player, Jente Van Genechten (25) went into cardiac arrest in a cup game. Another Belgian soccer player named Jens De Smet (27) died in the hospital after suffering from a heart attack, mid-game.

The list of sudden adult death is exhaustive and includes trainers and referees. One game was abandoned because a referee went into cardiac arrest in Lauber SV in the Donauworth district. An assistant referee collapsed with heart problems at a game in Emersacker. A goalkeeping coach from SV Niederporing had a heart attack at a training session. During a team training, 53-year-old coach Antonello Campus collapsed in Sicily. An English line judge had to be carted off with heart problems at the World Cup qualification match for women in Chemnitz.

The Covid Blog documents several other cases of young athletes dying suddenly in the United States. Watch this video to catch a glimpse of what’s going on.

https://www.brighteon.com/d956a34f-9691-4426-a062-e40227110619

Spike proteins were designed to cause inflammation in the cardiovascular system

Young athletes who aren’t at risk from a natural infection are continuously being coerced to take experimental mRNA spike protein vaccines in order to keep their careers. The spike protein encoded in people’s cells was designed to kill red blood cells by hampering their ability to transport oxygen. The spike proteins have also been shown to cause clumping in the blood, leading to blood clots. Dr. Richard Fleming demonstrates this nefarious characteristic of the Pfizer vaccine, by showing microscopically how red blood cells are deprived of oxygen when they are contacted by the vaccine ingredients. As Dr. Judy Mikovits points out, these spike proteins were designed in a lab with a component from HIV. They also contain syncytin, allowing the vaccine to express cancer genes, cause reproductive harm and immunodeficiency. Even the Wall Street Journal is now commenting on the damage done by these vaccines, which includes heart inflammation, pericarditis and myocarditis.

Watch Dr. Richard Fleming show how covid vaccines deplete oxygen levels in the blood.

https://rumble.com/voqt0t-gone-in-60-seconds-covid-vaccines-deplete-oxygen-from-red-blood-cells-dr.-r.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 GONE IN 60 SECONDS – COVID vaccines DEPLETE oxygen from red blood cells – Dr. Richard Fleming

Lance D Johnson

