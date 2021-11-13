MEDICAL TYRANNY: Breaking covid rules could land Aussies in prison for two years

Victoria, Australia, Premier Dan Andrews has introduced two new bills that would punish any violation of the state’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “safety” restrictions with up to two years in prison.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemAndrews recently presented the legislation to the state’s Parliament. The bills are called the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 and the Emergency Powers (Emergency Powers) Safeguards Legislation Amendment Bill 2021.

If passed, the two pieces of legislation would allow Andrews to issue fines of $90,000 to all individuals who “intentionally and recklessly” violate his public health orders. Business violators would be fined $455,000 a pop.

Law enforcement would also be granted the authority to imprison for up to two years all Aussies who flout whatever Andrews tells them to do in order to keep them “safe” against the Fauci Flu.

The first bill previously mentioned would empower the Victorian state government to “restrict movement, to require the use of face coverings, or to require persons to be subject to detention or quarantine requirements.”

“The Pandemic Management bill’s stated purpose is to suppress ‘the most egregious pandemic-related behaviors’ and ‘body corporate entities [businesses] from non-compliance’ with heavy penalties when actions are determined to be ‘likely to cause a serious risk to the health of another individual,’” reported LifeSiteNews.

“It states, ‘The maximum penalty for an individual for this offence is 500 penalty units [exceeding $90,000] for a person or imprisonment up to 2 years. For a body corporate, the maximum penalty is the greater of either 2,500 penalty units [exceeding $454,000] or a fine of up to three times the assessed commercial benefit gained as a result of the non-compliance.’”

The real virus is government tyranny

As for what constitutes an “egregious” behavior under the legislation, the bills define this as any deliberate breaching of quarantine or detention requirements after testing “positive,” as well as engaging in “events” that have the potential to spread the virus to others.

The Pandemic Management bill also transfers more power into the hands of Andrews to make a “pandemic declaration” at whim. This would allow him to become a dictator whenever he feels like it using the excuse of “public safety.”

The Emergency Powers bill supplements this by granting even more power to Andrews to limit people’s movement, ban social and religious gatherings, shut down businesses, and force people into quarantine. (RELATED: Remember when Dan Andrews lied about there being Fauci Flu germs in sewage pipes in order to impose harsh lockdowns?)

In response to Andrews’ proposed legislation, Christopher Blanden QC, President of the Victorian Bar, called it “appalling.” He added that it “lacks the appropriate checks and balances to ensure the proper exercise of these powers.”

Under the guise of public health, Andrews’ two bills contain loads of “problematic provisions” that confer “very broad power on authorized officers without effective review or oversight, gathering police power to enter premises without a warrant, and abrogating privilege against self-incrimination.”

Ryan Smith, a Member of Parliament (MP), also blasted Andrews’ two bills, calling them a “draconian” power grab. Smith and other MPs have vowed to fight against this tyrannical encroachment to restore freedom to the people of Victoria.

“They were told last week there would be no more lockdowns, and one week later [here is] legislation that gives [the state government] draconian, unfettered, unshackled power to do it all over again,” Smith stated, noting that Victorians were just released from almost 250 days of lockdown.

“Well, I say to Victorians … the Liberal Party and the National Party will not stand for this. We will oppose this every step of the way, in this place [the Parliament] … and out on the streets!” he added.

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.