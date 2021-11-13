Pennsylvania court throws out school mask mandate

An effort by Pennsylvania Acting Health Secretary and Branch Covidian Alison Beam to force all public school students in the Commonwealth to wear a mask all day long has been struck down by a state court judge.

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemJudge Christine Fizzano Cannon ruled that Beam’s mask fetish was unlawfully pushed on students without proper review or approval. It was also done in violation of a constitutional amendment passed by Pennsylvania voters that limits the executive branch’s authority during a state of emergency.

Leftists like Beam love to claim that they support “democracy” when it suits their own agenda. But in this case, democracy did not accomplish what Beam personally wanted so she simply tried to override the will of Pennsylvania voters like some kind of petty dictator.

In her decision, Cannon wrote that Pennsylvania law does not give health secretaries like Beam “the blanket authority to create new rules and regulations out of whole cloth, provided they are related in some way to the control of disease or can otherwise be characterized as disease control measures.”

Cannon also made it clear that she has “no opinion regarding the science or efficacy of mask-wearing or the politics underlying the considerable controversy the subject continues to engender” so that none of the Branch Covidians could accuse her of taking a political side against “science.”

Mask tyrants like Alison Beam need to go

The Commonwealth Court as a whole, it turns out, sided 4-1 with the ranking Republican in the state Senate, as well as numerous others, who banded together to sue the state for Beam’s unlawful mandate, which fictitiously took effect back in early September.

It would seem as though the only people in favor of trampling democracy are public school “educators” and board members who feel as though their own personal opinions on “covid” can simply be decreed on a whim as it personally suits them.

This is not how things work, though – or at least it is not how things are supposed to work. Every single Alison Beam out there must be challenged and challenged hard or else they will continue to turn our country into a Fauci Flu dictatorship.

The Alison Beams of the world will also continue to tyrannize our children as long as we let them. If we give them an inch, they will absolutely take a mile and them some, which is why they all need to be cut off from power immediately and permanently.

In a statement, state Rep. Jesse Topper warned that Beam’s agenda is “an end-around (to) the constitutional amendment passed by the people, limiting the executive branch’s authority during a state of emergency.”

“[This is] about the idea of imposing a mandate like this on a healthy population of children outside any of the regulatory process that you would normally have to go through, or any of the legislative process you would normally have to go through.”

Politicians, celebrities and other “elites,” meanwhile, continue to throw awards ceremonies, dinner parties and other large events at which they are routinely seen not wearing a mask or social distancing.

“The masking of children is a form of child abuse,” wrote one Citizen Free Presscommenter. “Interfering with a child’s breathing is a form of child abuse. This must stop now.”

“Time to throw the people out who demand the mandates,” wrote another.

Many, many others said similar things about how tyrants like Beam have got to go if our country has even the slightest chance of ever again returning back to something that even just resembles normal.

The latest news about Chinese Virus tyranny and the Branch Covidians like Alison Beam who are trying to spread it can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.