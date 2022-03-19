One of Germany’s largest health insurance companies just fired its CEO for telling the truth about covid vaccine injuries; all data scrubbed from website

The CEO of one of Germany's largest health insurance carriers was abruptly fired from his job last month after releasing truthful data about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine" injuries.

Andreas Schofbeck of BKK / ProVita, whom we have reported on in the past, reported an unexpected jump in jab-related health insurance claims. In February, he notified the Paul Ehrlich Institute about it, PEI being the German equivalent of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Schofbeck’s BKK filing exposed the PEI for underreporting adverse events related to Fauci Flu shots. Here is part of what Schofbeck wrote in his letter to the PEI about this anomaly:

“If these figures are extrapolated to the whole year and to the population in Germany, probably 2.5-3 million people in Germany have received medical treatment for vaccination side effects after Corona vaccination.”

Dr. Dirk Heinrich, chairman of NAV-Virchow Bund, an association of private medical practitioners in Germany, responded with claims that the PEI and BKK will be working closely together to examine the billing code data. He went on to blast Schofbeck’s letter as “complete nonsense.”

Truth be told, Schofbeck’s letter is anything but complete nonsense. If anything tells a more accurate story about Wuhan Flu shot damage, it is health insurance data.

“… that’s because insurers are highly motivated to carefully track any anomalies in their data that could profoundly affect their profits and losses,” explains The Defender.

“The BKK data, in concert with U.S. insurance industry data and adverse event reports collected by a survey conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH), reveal an emerging pattern of underreporting of COVID vaccine-related injuries and deaths.”

German authorities refuse to acknowledge the deadly truth about covid injections

According to Schofbeck’s letter, which is dated February 21, data from some 10.9 million people was analyzed. Based on this, it was discovered that 216,695 people were being treated for a covid jab adverse event during the first 2.5 quarters of 2021.

Extrapolated over an entire year for a population of 83 million people, this data suggests that as many as 2.5 to 3 million people are likely receiving treatment for a Fauci Flu shot injury, or about 4-5 percent of all “fully vaccinated” people in Germany.

“Our first assumption is that, since no compensation is paid for reporting vaccine adverse events, reporting to the Paul Ehrlich Institute is often not done because of the great expense involved,” Schofbeck explains in the letter.

“Physicians have reported to us that reporting a suspected vaccine adverse event takes about half an hour. This means that 3 million suspected cases of vaccine adverse events require about 1.5 million working hours of physicians.”

In conclusion, Schofbeck warned that this serves as a “significant warning signal” about the true risk associated with covid injections, adding that their “danger to human life cannot be ruled out.”

Despite claiming publicly that it would work with BKK to review the data, the PEI has done absolutely nothing, and Schofbeck is no longer BKK / ProVita’s CEO.

German researcher and physician Dr. Florian Schilling conducted an analysis as well, which found that the PEI’s reported numbers for covid jab injuries in 2021 were seven times lower than BKK’s calculations.

“PEI’s reported numbers were 13.86 times lower than BKK’s projections when compared to the 14 month period since the vaccine rollout,” The Defender reported.

“Using this factor, Schilling calculated more than 400,000 serious AEs and over 31,000 deaths from AEs have occurred since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.”

Indiana-based OneAmerica, another life insurance carrier, has similarly reported a “stunning” 40 percent increase in deaths compared to pre-covid jab levels.

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries and deaths can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

