German insurance company: Number of people experiencing COVID jab side effects much higher than what is being reported

A board member at German insurance provider BKK ProVita said that the number of people experiencing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” side effects is much higher than what is being reported officially by the German federal agency and medical regulatory body, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).

Andreas Schöfbeck, who analyzed the data of millions of insured people, said it shows an “alarm signal” for the sheer number of injuries that are occurring in people who take the jabs.

“The figures determined need to be checked for plausibility,” he said. “The numbers that resulted from our analysis are very far away from the publicly announced numbers. It would be ethically wrong not to talk about it.”

The Munich-based insurer, Schöfbeck added, has been following the matter carefully ever since it was discovered by case management at the company that jab side effects are increasing dramatically.

German publication WELT reported that “the joint data pool of all BKK health insurance funds was used according to the diagnosis codes T88.0 (post-vaccination infection/sepsis post-vaccination), T88.1 (other post-vaccination complications, skin rash post-vaccination), Y59.9 (complications due to Vaccines or biologically active substances) and U12.9 (Adverse reactions to the use of COVID?19 vaccines).”

COVID-injected BKK policyholders have collectively made at least 400,000 visits to the doctor for their jab injuries

From the beginning of 2021 to the middle of the third quarter, a shocking 216,695 policyholders at BKK alone were treated for COVID injection adverse events. Excluded from this were 7,665 cases of complications resulting from other vaccines.

It is important to note here that injuries caused to BKK policyholders by all other vaccines combined was less than four percent of the number of injuries caused just by COVID injections. This just goes to show how substantially more damaging COVID injections are compared to every other injection on the market.

Another thing to keep in mind is that these figures do not account for multiple injuries caused by the same injection. They all assume just one injury per patient, which means the true number of jab injuries is likely much, much higher. Life insurance giant OneAmerica is also reporting a 40 percent uptick in deaths since Fauci Flu jabs were introduced.

The data also only covers 10.9 million policyholders over a period of just seven-and-a-half months. The covid jab campaign has been alive and well in Germany for more than 14 months and the total number of vaccinated people is over 61.4 million.

“Our analysis shows that we are dealing with a clear understanding,” said Schöfbeck.

“According to our calculations, we consider 400,000 visits to the doctor by our policyholders because of vaccination complications to be realistic to this day. Extrapolated to the total population, this value would be three million.”

In Schöfbeck’s view, underreporting could be a factor of doctor being paid to not report injection side effects. Another thing could be that many of them are just lazy, seeing as how it is a very time-consuming process.

“It’s simply impossible to report everything,” he said. “One thing is clear: the people felt so bad that they went to the doctor.”

In a letter to PEI President Paul Cichutek dated Feb. 21, 2022, Schöfbeck explained that the data he compiled is easily validated and other insurance companies would probably come up with similar figures were they to conduct a similar analysis.

“Extrapolated to the number of vaccinated people in Germany, this means that around 4-5 percent of the vaccinated people were in medical treatment because of vaccination side effects,” Schöfbeck noted in that same letter.

Chinese virus injections are injuring and killing millions. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

