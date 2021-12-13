HEALTH INSURANCE could be outlawed for the unvaccinated in Illinois

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.Rep. Jonathan Carroll, a Democrat from Illinois, has introduced new legislation to deny all unvaccinated residents in the state of health care coverage.

If passed, the bill would require that everyone who refuses to get injected with spike proteins for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) be denied coverage and forced to pay all of their own medical expenses out of pocket.

The legislation states that “a person who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms.”

Since covid symptoms include pretty much anything, any person who rejects the injections could be forced to suffer and potentially die if they are unable to pay for a serious medical procedure with his or her own funds.

“For the people that are vaccinated, it’s getting very frustrating that people aren’t and we’re seeing the numbers are spiking again,” Carroll complained to the corporate media, fully admitting that his bill has no practical effect other than to punish people for refusing to roll up their sleeves.

“We’re seeing new variants are popping up,” Carroll added.

When did medical fascism become a Democrat virtue?

These new variants, it turns out, are only being “caught” and spread by the fully vaccinated. Carroll did not mention this fact in his media tirade, instead choosing to blame the unvaccinated.

Democrats all over social media, meanwhile, praising Carroll for being stunning and brave. Occupy Democrats, for instance, called on its Twitter followers to retweet the announcement “IF YOU THINK THAT YOUR STATE SHOULD DO THE SAME!”

“If you’re a Democrat who supports the bill that Illinois just filed to force the unvaccinated to pay for their own hospitalization costs out of pocket, and are looking for the latest breaking news, please retweet and follow our account to be immediately notified when we tweet!” the group added.

Numerous people responded, including one guy who said he is “proud to be an Illinoisan.” Another called for the unvaccinated to be locked down “so the rest of us can live our lives.”

“I’m surprised insurance companies haven’t already started doing this,” wrote another, apparently misunderstanding that this is not insurance companies making the call but rather a rogue Democrat.

“As medical professionals we’re fed up w losing dedicated Drs, Nurses & support staff to ignorance,” whined another, blaming the poor health of many medical workers on people who choose not to get vaccinated.

“Provide the unvaxxed a second tier of support. Triage them below everyone else. But make ins pay for their care & let them pay higher premiums for risking our lives dammit!”

So stunning and brave.

Similar calls for medical apartheid are coming out of Germany where human geneticist Wolfram Henn, who sits on Germany’s Ethics Council, recently made a remark about how he believes that unvaccinated people should be denied all medical services, including basic health care.

“Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination outright, he should please also carry a document with the inscription: ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated!’” Henn is quoted as saying, proposing a papers, please type of scenario for the “new normal.”

“I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others.”

Henn added that he expects people to just obey the government and not question any of this. He then proceeded to mock the unvaccinated, calling on them to “go to the nearest hospital and present their conspiracy theories to the doctors and nurses who have just come from the overcrowded intensive care unit completely exhausted.”

More related news coverage about how Branch Covidians are always eager to tyrannize and punish those who disagree with them can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.