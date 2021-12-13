HEALTH INSURANCE could be outlawed for the unvaccinated in Illinois

Rep. Jonathan Carroll, a Democrat from Illinois, has introduced new legislation to deny all unvaccinated residents in the state of health care coverage.

If passed, the bill would require that everyone who refuses to get injected with spike proteins for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) be denied coverage and forced to pay all of their own medical expenses out of pocket.

The legislation states that “a person who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms.”

Since covid symptoms include pretty much anything, any person who rejects the injections could be forced to suffer and potentially die if they are unable to pay for a serious medical procedure with his or her own funds.

“For the people that are vaccinated, it’s getting very frustrating that people aren’t and we’re seeing the numbers are spiking again,” Carroll complained to the corporate media, fully admitting that his bill has no practical effect other than to punish people for refusing to roll up their sleeves.

“We’re seeing new variants are popping up,” Carroll added.

When did medical fascism become a Democrat virtue?

These new variants, it turns out, are only being “caught” and spread by the fully vaccinated. Carroll did not mention this fact in his media tirade, instead choosing to blame the unvaccinated.

Democrats all over social media, meanwhile, praising Carroll for being stunning and brave. Occupy Democrats, for instance, called on its Twitter followers to retweet the announcement “IF YOU THINK THAT YOUR STATE SHOULD DO THE SAME!”

“If you’re a Democrat who supports the bill that Illinois just filed to force the unvaccinated to pay for their own hospitalization costs out of pocket, and are looking for the latest breaking news, please retweet and follow our account to be immediately notified when we tweet!” the group added.

Numerous people responded, including one guy who said he is “proud to be an Illinoisan.” Another called for the unvaccinated to be locked down “so the rest of us can live our lives.”

“I’m surprised insurance companies haven’t already started doing this,” wrote another, apparently misunderstanding that this is not insurance companies making the call but rather a rogue Democrat.

“As medical professionals we’re fed up w losing dedicated Drs, Nurses & support staff to ignorance,” whined another, blaming the poor health of many medical workers on people who choose not to get vaccinated.

“Provide the unvaxxed a second tier of support. Triage them below everyone else. But make ins pay for their care & let them pay higher premiums for risking our lives dammit!”

So stunning and brave.

Similar calls for medical apartheid are coming out of Germany where human geneticist Wolfram Henn, who sits on Germany’s Ethics Council, recently made a remark about how he believes that unvaccinated people should be denied all medical services, including basic health care.

“Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination outright, he should please also carry a document with the inscription: ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated!’” Henn is quoted as saying, proposing a papers, please type of scenario for the “new normal.”

“I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others.”

Henn added that he expects people to just obey the government and not question any of this. He then proceeded to mock the unvaccinated, calling on them to “go to the nearest hospital and present their conspiracy theories to the doctors and nurses who have just come from the overcrowded intensive care unit completely exhausted.”

