Molecular biologist: We could potentially be sterilizing an entire generation with COVID vaccines

A prominent molecular biologist and toxicologist called on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to immediately halt Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine production and distribution.

During the time set aside for public comment in an ACIP meeting earlier this year, Dr. Janci Chun Lindsay explained scientific evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility issues, heart inflammation, blood clots and immune evasions.

Lindsay noted that not a single study has disproven her hypothesis that COVID-19 mRNA and DNA vaccines will cross-react with a retroviral envelop protein called syncytin and reproductive proteins in sperm, ova and placenta in ways that may “impair fertility and reproductive outcomes.”

She warned: “We could potentially be sterilizing an entire generation.”

Lindsay also cited a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report where myocarditis has been observed during the post-authorization monitoring of adolescents aged 12-17 years after vaccination with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Public plays important role in medicine safety

Monitoring adverse drug reactions (ADRs) is key in the development of medicines. In 1968, the international drug monitoring system started with 10 countries pooling ADR data from their respective national systems.

In April 2015, VigiAccess was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in recognition of the increasingly important role played by the public in pharmacovigilance and medicine safety.

VigiAccess provides public access to VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential side effects of medicinal products. This initiative enabled the public to be more informed about the unfavorable effects of medicines and play a more active role in their own cure.

The China Hospital Pharmacovigilance System (CHPS), developed by the China National Center for Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring (CNCAM), collected and analyzed information automatically extracted from sentinel hospitals to evaluate the incidence, type and risk factors associated with ADRs among patients with COVID-19.

Risk factors for the ADRs were classified using the WHO-Uppsala Monitoring Center (WHO-UMC) system.

In May, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) supported the research led by Dr. Ian Wilson at the Scripps Research Institute to examine how and why certain mutations protect SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mass vaccination leads to emergence of more dangerous variants

Adverse effects are not the only issues associated with COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier this year, a vaccine research expert published an open letter calling on the WHO to immediately halt all COVID-19 mass vaccinations.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a seasoned vaccine developer who coordinated the Ebola vaccine program at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), said that mass vaccinations could lead to the emergence of more dangerous forms of the virus.

“I am not against vaccination. On the contrary, I can assure you that each of the current vaccines has been designed, developed and manufactured by brilliant and competent scientists,” wrote Dr. Vanden Bossche.

“However, this type of prophylactic vaccines is completely inappropriate, and even highly dangerous, when used in mass vaccination campaigns during a viral pandemic,”

A prophylactic or preventative vaccine introduces an antigen (usually a weakened virus) into a person’s body. The goal is to stimulate an individual’s immune system to create antibodies for that specific antigen in order to develop immunity against the associated illness.

“The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become,” Vanden Bossche wrote. “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines.”

Under this scenario, manufacturers will be forced to refine or improve the vaccines, which will then increase the selection pressure. (Related: IMPOSSIBLE SCIENCE: Novavax says it will have a new “vaccine” ready in just two weeks for the “Omicron” variant, which appeared just last week.)

Selection pressure is a term used to describe the process that helps an organism or pathogen to evolve in ways that make it better adapted to its changing environment. An antibiotic resistance, which is caused by overuse of antibiotic drugs, is a good example of selection pressure.

The virus will effectively outsmart the highly specific antigen-based vaccines that are being used and tweaked.

Olivia Cook

