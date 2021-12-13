Molecular biologist: We could potentially be sterilizing an entire generation with COVID vaccines

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.A prominent molecular biologist and toxicologist called on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to immediately halt Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine production and distribution.

During the time set aside for public comment in an ACIP meeting earlier this year, Dr. Janci Chun Lindsay explained scientific evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility issues, heart inflammation, blood clots and immune evasions.

Lindsay noted that not a single study has disproven her hypothesis that COVID-19 mRNA and DNA vaccines will cross-react with a retroviral envelop protein called syncytin and reproductive proteins in sperm, ova and placenta in ways that may “impair fertility and reproductive outcomes.”

She warned: “We could potentially be sterilizing an entire generation.”

Lindsay also cited a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report where myocarditis has been observed during the post-authorization monitoring of adolescents aged 12-17 years after vaccination with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Public plays important role in medicine safety

Monitoring adverse drug reactions (ADRs) is key in the development of medicines. In 1968, the international drug monitoring system started with 10 countries pooling ADR data from their respective national systems.

In April 2015, VigiAccess was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in recognition of the increasingly important role played by the public in pharmacovigilance and medicine safety.

VigiAccess provides public access to VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential side effects of medicinal products. This initiative enabled the public to be more informed about the unfavorable effects of medicines and play a more active role in their own cure.

The China Hospital Pharmacovigilance System (CHPS), developed by the China National Center for Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring (CNCAM), collected and analyzed information automatically extracted from sentinel hospitals to evaluate the incidence, type and risk factors associated with ADRs among patients with COVID-19.

Risk factors for the ADRs were classified using the WHO-Uppsala Monitoring Center (WHO-UMC) system.

In May, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) supported the research led by Dr. Ian Wilson at the Scripps Research Institute to examine how and why certain mutations protect SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mass vaccination leads to emergence of more dangerous variants

Adverse effects are not the only issues associated with COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier this year, a vaccine research expert published an open letter calling on the WHO to immediately halt all COVID-19 mass vaccinations.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a seasoned vaccine developer who coordinated the Ebola vaccine program at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), said that mass vaccinations could lead to the emergence of more dangerous forms of the virus.

“I am not against vaccination. On the contrary, I can assure you that each of the current vaccines has been designed, developed and manufactured by brilliant and competent scientists,” wrote Dr. Vanden Bossche.

“However, this type of prophylactic vaccines is completely inappropriate, and even highly dangerous, when used in mass vaccination campaigns during a viral pandemic,”

A prophylactic or preventative vaccine introduces an antigen (usually a weakened virus) into a person’s body. The goal is to stimulate an individual’s immune system to create antibodies for that specific antigen in order to develop immunity against the associated illness.

“The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become,” Vanden Bossche wrote. “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines.”

Under this scenario, manufacturers will be forced to refine or improve the vaccines, which will then increase the selection pressure. (Related: IMPOSSIBLE SCIENCE: Novavax says it will have a new “vaccine” ready in just two weeks for the “Omicron” variant, which appeared just last week.)

Selection pressure is a term used to describe the process that helps an organism or pathogen to evolve in ways that make it better adapted to its changing environment. An antibiotic resistance, which is caused by overuse of antibiotic drugs, is a good example of selection pressure.

The virus will effectively outsmart the highly specific antigen-based vaccines that are being used and tweaked.

Follow Immunization.news for more news related to COVID-19 vaccines.

 Olivia Cook 

Sources include:

TheExpose.uk

CDC.gov

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 1

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov 2

NIH.gov

Dryburgh.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.