Higher vaccination rates translate to higher covid cases as LEAKY, non-sterilizing vaccines worsen the plandemic

The most vaccinated regions around the world are suffering from a new spike in covid and associated illnesses. This new wave of sickness and death far exceeds previous waves of covid that were observed over the past two years. In the early days of the covid-19 lockdowns, case counts were extremely LOW in comparison to today’s numbers. After a second round of lockdowns and forced mask policies were implemented, case counts and hospitalizations climbed yet again in the fall and winter of 2020/2021, dwarfing the initial wave.

After mass vaccination campaigns were deployed across developed nations, case counts initially fell. During this time, fewer people were required to take the covid-19 test because they were considered “fully vaccinated” and protected from severe disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had also stopped reporting covid in the vaccinated and even lowered the cycle threshold of the test, to strategically lower the covid case count in the vaccinated. However, as vaccinated people fell ill over 2021, covid testing ramped up and covid case counts and hospitalizations climbed yet again. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States are now seeing their greatest surge in sickness since the plandemic began.

Leaky, non-sterilizing covid vaccines cause more sickness

Israel is the most shocking example of vaccine failure. Even with over 80 percent of their population “fully vaccinated,” herd immunity is still not realized. The nation is currently experiencing its fourth wave, and is responding to the crisis with more of the same – booster shots for all. Meanwhile, hospitalizations and deaths continue to mount.

ineffective covid vaccine charts by country Israel

The United Kingdom has successfully inoculated two thirds of its population, yet they are documenting another serious wave of covid.

ineffective covid vaccine charts by country UK

Covid cases were a lot lower when everyone was unvaccinated

The United States is experiencing the same medical crisis. The Biden regime claims the country is suffering from a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” yet a year ago, the covid case rate was approximately one fourth of what it is today. The case count was much lower when everyone was UNVACCINATED. There were 2.5 million cases per day by September of 2020, when no one was vaccinated. Today, the number of cases per day has reached 10 million, and that’s with 55 percent of the population “fully vaccinated,”  How will upcoming booster shots affect the covid case rates, hospitalizations and deaths?

ineffective covid vaccine charts by country USA

Taking a closer look at the state of Washington, it becomes even more clear: vaccines are exacerbating covid case counts. As a matter of fact, the state has recently reached its highest case count – close to 5,000 per day. The most vulnerable population cohort (age 65 and up) are 89 percent fully vaccinated in Washington. Seventy-three percent of all people age 12 and up are fully vaccinated in Washington. However, the state is suffering its greatest covid wave yet.

ineffective covid vaccine charts by country Washington

In California, the case counts are rising along with the death rate, even though the state has some of the most tyrannical mask, lock down and vaccine policies in the nation. The seven-day average for covid deaths in September is higher in 2021, even though California has robust vaccine coverage. In 2020, covid cases and deaths were much lower even though everyone was unvaccinated. Something serious is going on in the U.S. and around the world. Predictably, these new vaccines appear to be vectors of disease, not public health solutions.

ineffective covid vaccine charts by country California

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

BeckerNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Medrxiv.org [1]

Medrxiv.org [2]

Journals.Plos.org

JournalofInfection.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

