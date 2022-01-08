Life insurance policies can refuse payouts for the jabbed because covid vaccines are “medical experiments”

Getting "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) could mean losing your life insurance coverage.

According to reports, many who took the experimental gene therapy from Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program are now coming to the realization that their death benefits have been voided.

Apparently the life insurance industry considers the emergency use-authorized injections to be an “experimental medical intervention” – which is exactly what they are. Consequently, they do not qualify for a payout.

Only vaccines that have undergone the normal testing and vetting process are covered, in many cases. Trump’s rushed-to-market injections, conversely, are not covered.

“Some insurers are delaying applications if you are currently testing positive for coronavirus and need to provide medical evidence, but this does not mean you cannot apply again in the future,” reports indicate.

Some insurers are still covering their existing clients who got jabbed while others are “delaying” applications for new clients who got their shots before applying.

Among the questions that life insurance carriers are now asking their potential clients include the following:

• Have you tested positive for coronavirus?
• Are you currently in self-isolation?
• Have you had any symptoms of coronavirus?
• Have you been in direct contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or suspected of having a coronavirus?

“Note in the last question that it asks about having a coronavirus, not just the ‘novel’ coronavirus,” reports Principia Scientific.

“This means that anyone who is testing ‘positive’ for any coronavirus, including the one associated with the common cold, could be denied life insurance coverage.”

Answering yes to any of the above questions could result in an applicant’s decision being “delayed” until he or she has “recovered.”

“The decisions may vary between insurers,” reports explain.

Covid “positive” patients could be denied coverage until they recover

People who simply test “positive” for the virus but do not necessarily show symptoms could also be denied coverage, at least until they fully “recover” (meaning a “negative” test).

Even testing positive for the common cold, which is a type of coronavirus, could disqualify a person from coverage until he or she is able to procure a negative test suggesting a clean bill of health.

“High-risk” people who answer yes to any of the aforementioned questions could be denied coverage forever if they also have other health conditions such as diabetes, asthma, autoimmune disease or heart disease.

“This is why getting tested and playing the plandemic game is a no-go for people who still want their lives to be insured for the safety and protection of their families in the event that they die from the vaccine or some other cause,” Principia Scientific reports.

Since SARS-CoV-2, as they are calling it, has never actually been isolated, there is no true test for it that could ever be accurate. Not only that, but the jabs themselves have been shown to potentially prevent a person from ever acquiring true and lasting immunity.

“They created a phantom and capitalized on public trust to pretend that suddenly people were dying of it and the crappy false PCR test used to confirm the fiction, when people, particularly the elderly were not dying in any more numbers than normal,” one commenter wrote.

“The scare of the virus did kill some people because of abused and neglected medical care, such as the over use of ventilators and making sure that the elderly got ill by placing sick people in their presence. Overall, the flu season, aka Covid-19, was not a bad one.”

The latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Principia-Scientific.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

