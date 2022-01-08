Commercial pilot says his colleagues are “dropping like flies with crushing chest pains” following covid vaccinations

American pilot Greg Pearson is speaking out about a wave of post-injection illness that he says is spreading rapidly throughout the aviation industry.

In a recent interview with “Real America’s Voice,” Pearson revealed that many of his pilot colleagues are “dropping like flies” with what he describes as severe chest pains.

Pearson himself actually had to be rushed to the hospital shortly after getting his “vaccination” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because the injection(s) caused him to develop serious heart problems.

“I went to the ER where they quickly hooked me up to EKG IVs, did blood work quickly and determined that I was in atrial fibrillation,” Pearson said during a segment of the show. “It’s the major cause of stroke.”

“I could have stroked out at 100 feet while trying to land an airplane. I could have just pushed down on that stick before the person next to me could do anything. Whereas it’s all over for a lot of people.”

Pearson says that many other pilots just like him are experiencing and observing the same, but are fearful to speak out about it. They do not want to risk getting fired or even potentially having their entire careers ruined in retaliation for telling the truth.

“There’s a number of pilots out there who are fearful to come forward and speak … They are fearful of retribution. There are guys that are going to work with crushing pains in their chests and their heads. They’re scared that they’re going to lose their careers.”

Fake “president” Joe Biden is largely responsible for all of this carnage, as are the airline CEOs and executives who are enforcing this genocide on pilots and other airplane staff.

Many of these now-suffering pilots would not have gotten injected in the first place had they not been forced to in order to keep their jobs. Now that many of them are getting really sick, they are unsure what to do or if they can even try to pursue any recourse or remedy.

Pearson’s full interview with “Real America’s Voice,” by the way, is available at Gab.

If what Pearson is saying is really true, then it appears as though flying is no longer safe. There is simply no telling which fully vaccinated pilots might start suffering an episode at random, which could spell disaster for everyone on the plane.

“All this fuss over merely a new version of the common cold,” wrote one commenter at Newspunch. “Our leaders are up to no good, as always.”

“Many years ago, my mother passed away, and I was unemployed and miserable,” wrote another. “Prozac just came out and thought it was a good idea to go get some from a doctor. It came time to renew my commercial FAA medical, and I put down that I was taking Prozac. They denied my medical.”

“Now they are mandating an experimental drug to be taken by pilots without a whim of concern. Quite unbelievable.”

Another suggested that atrial fibrillation in pilots could be the result of electrical signals.

“Something causes the ‘voltage’ to go haywire,” this person added. “I’m sure they can do it remotely. And from quite a distance too especially now with 5G.”

Yet another wrote that this is only just the beginning of the horrors that will soon come to the rest of the jabbed.

“They don’t want you to be happy,” another wrote. “They want you dead.”

More related news about the damaging effects of Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

