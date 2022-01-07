NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.New research published in the European Journal of Epidemiology has found that mass “vaccinating” people for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is not helping to stop the continued outbreaks.

Even though governments and vaccine corporations claim that the injections are the best tool currently available to “stop the spread,” the data shows that the areas being hardest hit by new “variants” and waves of disease and death are those that have the highest injection rates.

Vermont is a perfect example of this. It is currently one of the most highly vaccinated states in the country, and is also seeing the greatest spikes in hospitalizations.

Israel is another prominent example, and one of the countries mentioned in the case study to show that the jabs do not “work” as claimed – unless by work you mean genocide.

Using data provided by the Our World in Data for cross-country analysis, the research team looked at health outcomes in 68 different countries that met specific reporting criteria. They also looked at data specifically in the United States.

“We computed the number and percentages of counties that experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases by levels of the percentage of people fully vaccinated in each county,” the study explains.

“The percentage increase in COVID-19 cases was calculated based on the difference in cases from the last 7 days and the 7 days preceding them.”

What they found is that there is “no discernible relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days.”

“In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people,” the paper further explains.

Highly vaccinated Israel currently leads the world in new covid cases

As for Israel, where more than 60 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, the worse spike in new covid cases per one million people was observed.

Even though Israel has rolled out not one but two “booster” shots, citizens and residents are getting sick and dying in record numbers.

Much the same situation is occurring in Iceland and Portugal, both of which have reached a more than 75 percent injection rate. Both countries currently have more covid cases per one million people than do the countries of Vietnam and South Africa, where only around 10 percent of the population is vaccinated.

Even at the county level, looking again at U.S. data, researchers found that there is no significant decrease in covid cases even among the most highly vaccinated counties – including counties where almost 100 percent of the population has gotten injected.

“Of the top 5 counties that have the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated (99.9–84.3%), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies 4 of them as ‘High’ Transmission counties. Chattahoochee (Georgia), McKinley (New Mexico), and Arecibo (Puerto Rico) counties have above 90% of their population fully vaccinated with all three being classified as ‘High’ transmission,” the paper explains.

“Conversely, of the 57 counties that have been classified as ‘low’ transmission counties by the CDC, 26.3% (15) have percentage of population fully vaccinated below 20%.”

What this all means, of course, is that the world is being lied to by the powers that be concerning these so-called “vaccines.” Not only are they not helping to “flatten the curve,” but they are also making people sicker than they otherwise would be had they simply relied on their own natural immunity for protection.

“The sole reliance on vaccination as a primary strategy to mitigate COVID-19 and its adverse consequences needs to be re-examined, especially considering the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant and the likelihood of future variants,” the paper concludes.

The latest news coverage about covid injections can be found at Genocide.news.

