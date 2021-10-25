White House plans mass GENOCIDE against 28 million US children, targeting ages 5 – 11 with sweeping bioweapon injection campaign

In the next phase of the war, the White House plans to siege parental rights and claim ownership over all children, ages 5-11. The Biden regime views children as pieces of property, subject to federal mandates and endless pharmaceutical experimentation.

Carrying out their orders, the White House is moving “quickly” to shove multiple rounds of spike protein bioweapons into U.S. children. The White House outlined a plan to inoculate 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11, in a coordinated attempt to injure, disable and commit mass genocide against children, with no recourse in place.

Children held hostage to medical experimentation, parents must fight back

Many school districts across the nation have held parental rights hostage for over a year, abusing children with mask mandates, while harming them physically, psychologically and behaviorally with no remorse or recourse. Held hostage, children are routinely subjugated by government forces – forces that have been enabled and empowered by district and school officials. Cowardice has masqueraded as “safety” for too long now, and school children are about to be forced into an experiment that is now a proven depopulation scheme. As the heavy hand of force suffocates children and breaks down their psychology, a global genocidal experiment inches closer to each school district, taking advantage of local cowards, and their restrained, submissive state.

Pfizer expects to get the green light from the beleaguered FDA, a regulatory agency that Pfizer now manipulates and controls. According to the Associated Press, smaller needles for children have already been prepared for mass distribution across the country. These needles and doses of spike proteins are already in place for immediate dissemination, as soon as the FDA approves them on Nov 2-3.

For over a year, it has been proven that children are NOT at risk for severe illness or death from a natural covid respiratory infection. The vaccine experiment, on the other hand, deliberately harms children and can cause needless suffering and death.

A few pediatricians and primary care physicians across the country have already signed up to distribute the first 25,000 doses. Not waiting around for regulatory oversight, the White House has already secured enough Pfizer jabs to harm 28 million kids. The FDA only exists to give the illusion that the jabs are safe, as the White House works with Pfizer to mass distribute toxic injections with no accountability whatsoever.

Government threatens to keep lockdowns and restrictions in place until children are mass injected

The genocidal spike protein rollout will be accompanied by a well-funded propaganda campaign. According to the AP report, “the administration believes trusted messengers — educators, doctors and community leaders — will be vital to encouraging vaccinations.” The White House not only sees children as experimental property, but they also view doctors, teachers and local government authorities as mindless propaganda pushers who will dutifully regurgitate pharmaceutical propaganda and parrot a vaccine narrative like puppets. This federal “advertising” campaign will promote vaccine safety and effectiveness, even though the clinical studies are based on fraud, with no justification to inoculate children in the first place.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told NBC that vaccination will not only protect children but also give them back activities that “are so important to our children.” In other words, Murthy wants children to believe that government lockdowns and abuses are the fault of those who don’t vaccinate, even though these restrictions were deployed by government officials with the intent to control, psychologically manipulate and intimidate the population into compliance with false authority, global suffering and depopulation schemes.

“COVID has also disrupted our kids’ lives. It’s made school harder; it’s disrupted their ability to see friends and family, it’s made youth sports more challenging,” said surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy. All these issues of abuse and control have been brought into existence by out-of-control governments. All these abuses can be ended, without vaccinations and further coercion. However, Murthy expects school, local and state officials to mandate the shots for their schools, just as they dutifully forced quarantines masks, and other needless abuses. He, along with CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky, also expects children to wear masks until vaccination rates are high in pediatric populations.

Time is running out for parents to step up, speak out and free their children from the abuse. This is why the federal government claimed that parents are “domestic terrorists” if they speak up. If these pedophile authorities can keep parents intimidated and afraid, then they will forever have control over their kids and can experiment on them, brainwash them, fondle them and exterminate them at will.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Zerohedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts