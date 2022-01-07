New Zealand REWARDING doctors who agree to euthanize covid patients

As part of the country’s stated mission to “save lives” from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), New Zealand will now be paying doctors to kill their patients.
For every covid patient who is euthanized, the New Zealand government will pay out $1,087, reports explain. This, we are told, will help to “flatten the curve.”
The news came after a euthanasia bill passed back in 2019 recently came into effect. Its provisions, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH), allow for physicians to end the lives of covid patients deemed likely to die.
DefendNZ, an anti-euthanasia group, sought clarification from the New Zealand government through an Official Information Act request (similar to Freedom of Information Act requests here in the United States).
“Could a patient who is severely hospitalized with Covid-19 potentially be eligible for assisted suicide or euthanasia under the Act if a health practitioner viewed their prognosis as less than 6 months?” the group asked.
In response, MoH confirmed that “in some circumstances, a person with Covid-19 may be eligible for assisted dying.”
What are these circumstances, you might be asking yourself? That is up to the attending medical practitioner (AMP) to decide.
“Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis; therefore, the Ministry cannot make definitive statements about who is eligible.”
This open-ended language suggests that just about anyone who tests positive for the Fauci Flu could be convinced to end their lives early before the “virus” ends it. As compensation, the doctor who makes the recommendation gets paid a cool $1,087.
It is not man’s job to decide another man’s time of death
Assisted suicide for those who test “positive” for covid is just the latest step in New Zealand’s descent into fascism. Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced plans to put coronavirus patients into “quarantine” camps.
Reading between the lines, it is clear that the plan is to commit mass genocide against those deemed to be “diseased” with what they are calling covid. It is reminiscent of the gas chamber “showers” of old, which were claimed to “cleanse” prisoners of their diseases.
The only silver lining in all this, at least for New Zealand, is that very few practitioners there have agreed to participate.
According to the Catholic Herald (U.K.), only 96 of the country’s roughly 16,000 doctors are willing to perform euthanasia. And only one of New Zealand’s hospices has said it will even permit euthanasia.
“It is bizarre that a country which has been trying to protect it citizens by closing down completely from a virus from which people can fully recover … is now suggesting that these patients should be killed by their doctors,” said Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, a British professor of palliative medicine.
“It turns the ethos of medicine on its head.”
It is also impossible to predict death accurately, meaning no doctor can truly know if a patient is definitely going to die within the six-month window.
“You really cannot predict death 100 per cent,” Finlay added. “So why not support them while they are dying and leave the door open in case they are in the group that defies all odds and recovers completely?”
Sweden recently unveiled an even creepier plandemic solution called the “suicide pod.” The claim is that this pod produces a “painless” death, allowing covid-positive patients the opportunity to die early.
“Our own ‘CARES Act of 2020’ already indirectly did this!” noted one commenter at Infowars, referring to legislation signed by Donald Trump that allowed countless “covid patients” to be murdered at hospitals and health care facilities by putting them into drug-induced comas and on ventilators.
The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Infowars.com
DrEddyMD.com
NoMoreFakeNews.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd