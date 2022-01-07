New Zealand REWARDING doctors who agree to euthanize covid patients

As part of the country’s stated mission to “save lives” from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), New Zealand will now be paying doctors to kill their patients.

For every covid patient who is euthanized, the New Zealand government will pay out $1,087, reports explain. This, we are told, will help to “flatten the curve.”

The news came after a euthanasia bill passed back in 2019 recently came into effect. Its provisions, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH), allow for physicians to end the lives of covid patients deemed likely to die.

DefendNZ, an anti-euthanasia group, sought clarification from the New Zealand government through an Official Information Act request (similar to Freedom of Information Act requests here in the United States).

“Could a patient who is severely hospitalized with Covid-19 potentially be eligible for assisted suicide or euthanasia under the Act if a health practitioner viewed their prognosis as less than 6 months?” the group asked.

In response, MoH confirmed that “in some circumstances, a person with Covid-19 may be eligible for assisted dying.”

What are these circumstances, you might be asking yourself? That is up to the attending medical practitioner (AMP) to decide.

“Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis; therefore, the Ministry cannot make definitive statements about who is eligible.”

This open-ended language suggests that just about anyone who tests positive for the Fauci Flu could be convinced to end their lives early before the “virus” ends it. As compensation, the doctor who makes the recommendation gets paid a cool $1,087.

It is not man’s job to decide another man’s time of death

Assisted suicide for those who test “positive” for covid is just the latest step in New Zealand’s descent into fascism. Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced plans to put coronavirus patients into “quarantine” camps.

Reading between the lines, it is clear that the plan is to commit mass genocide against those deemed to be “diseased” with what they are calling covid. It is reminiscent of the gas chamber “showers” of old, which were claimed to “cleanse” prisoners of their diseases.

The only silver lining in all this, at least for New Zealand, is that very few practitioners there have agreed to participate.

According to the Catholic Herald (U.K.), only 96 of the country’s roughly 16,000 doctors are willing to perform euthanasia. And only one of New Zealand’s hospices has said it will even permit euthanasia.

“It is bizarre that a country which has been trying to protect it citizens by closing down completely from a virus from which people can fully recover … is now suggesting that these patients should be killed by their doctors,” said Baroness Finlay of Llandaff, a British professor of palliative medicine.

“It turns the ethos of medicine on its head.”

It is also impossible to predict death accurately, meaning no doctor can truly know if a patient is definitely going to die within the six-month window.

“You really cannot predict death 100 per cent,” Finlay added. “So why not support them while they are dying and leave the door open in case they are in the group that defies all odds and recovers completely?”

Sweden recently unveiled an even creepier plandemic solution called the “suicide pod.” The claim is that this pod produces a “painless” death, allowing covid-positive patients the opportunity to die early.

“Our own ‘CARES Act of 2020’ already indirectly did this!” noted one commenter at Infowars, referring to legislation signed by Donald Trump that allowed countless “covid patients” to be murdered at hospitals and health care facilities by putting them into drug-induced comas and on ventilators.

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

NoMoreFakeNews.com

Related Posts