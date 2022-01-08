British government faces police investigation over covid vaccine safety violations

Dr. Sam White and his legal team are pursuing justice against the government of the United Kingdom, which they say is ignoring known safety risks associated with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

White et al. recently visited the Charing Cross and Hammersmith police stations in London to try to file a criminal complaint alleging that British authorities are knowingly withholding information from the public about the negative health implications of getting injected.

PJH Law says it has “significant and irrefutable evidence” of wrongdoing, and the Metropolitan Police reportedly accepted this evidence as part of the filed complaint. A crime reference number was then issued for “Misconduct in Public Office” and a designated officer from the department has been allocated to handle it.

“Of paramount importance and as a matter of public safety, we as a collective have demanded the vaccine rollout is stopped immediately and we suggested an address to the nation is made by the Metropolitan Police to advise accordingly,” stated the lawyers acting on behalf of White.

“A number of government departments and in particular individuals in public office and government have been named as offenders and we have supporting evidence.”

The police interview that led to this lasted six hours and was recorded. It is not being publicly released, however, because it is now considered to be a live investigation.

One of the things White’s team stressed to police is that doctors, nurses and health care workers all across the U.K. are being “blackmailed to take the vaccine or lose their jobs.”

Health care workers in Great Britain have until Apr. 1, 2022, to get “fully vaccinated” or else lose their jobs. This just so happens to be “April Fool’s Day,” though White and his team say that the current circumstances are not a joke.

Forced covid vaccination is medical rape

The latest figures, meanwhile, are not looking good in terms of what the jabs are already doing to people who decided to take them.

The most highly vaccinated countries in the world are seeing the biggest surges in new “cases,” as well as hospitalizations and deaths. This is true not only in the U.K. but also in the United States, Singapore, Israel and elsewhere.

Great Britain currently has some of the strictest measures in place to strongarm the public into getting jabbed, even if they do not want to. Many are doing it just to keep their jobs or to continue being allowed to travel.

Very few, it would seem, are still getting jabbed because they fear some so-called “virus.” In the beginning of all this, those who believed in the plandemic were eager to get injected, but now it is just the holdouts who are being told that they must take the shots or else be punished.

“Unfortunately, we are no longer governed by the rule of law but by the law of popular public opinion,” lamented one commenter at The Epoch Times.

“The vast majority support mandatory vaccination. It is therefore acceptable to bully, threaten and coerce and completely ignore the Nuremberg convention. The human race has lost its moral compass.”

Another questioned why people in the U.K. (and elsewhere) are still being told that they have to mask up since the latest science shows that masking does absolutely nothing to stop the spread (and likely contributes to the spread).

“I hope these psychopaths are brought to justice for their crimes against humanity,” wrote another.

“I took my first jab in March and had severe chest pains and was hospitalised, my mum had blood clots after both of hers. I know people on my street who went into organ failure, and another developed a blood clot in her lung.”

The latest news coverage about Wuhan Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

