Covid “vaccines” prevent recipients from EVER acquiring true immunity

The latest “COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report” (Week 42) from the U.K. Health Security Agency reveals that N antibody levels in the jabbed appear to be “lower in people who acquire infection following two doses of vaccination.”

What this means is that the injections do not stop a person from becoming infected, nor do they stop transmission of disease. In fact, the “fully vaccinated” are actually moresusceptible to testing “positive” and getting sick from Chinese Germs.

“What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus,” writes Alex Berenson on his Substack blog.

“Specifically, vaccinated people don’t seem to be producing antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, the shell of the virus, which are a crucial part of the response in unvaccinated people.”

In other words, the fully vaccinated are much more vulnerable to contracting mutations in the spike protein even after they become infected and recover. These same people will continue to get sick from the Fauci Flu for the rest of their lives as well because their immune systems now lack the ability to develop real immunity.

Moving forward, only the “fully vaccinated” are likely to succumb to covid infections

As far as the new “Omicron” (Moronic) variant is concerned, only people who received the injections are “catching” it so far.

There is not yet even one single “case” of Moronic that has been identified in an unvaccinated person, suggesting that the non-jabbed may be immune to it while the jabbed are not.

The non-jabbed will also likely be immune to any other variants that may pop up in the months and years to come, while the fully jabbed will probably succumb to every single one that comes along.

“… the virus is likely to select for mutations that go in exactly that direction, because those will essentially give it an enormous vulnerable population to infect,” Berenson explains.

“And it probably is still more evidence the vaccines may interfere with the development of robust long-term immunity post-infection.”

It will likely take some time for the consequences of all this to fully manifest. For now, the deception that getting injected helps to “save lives” will probably continue, at least among those who got injected and are now in denial about what they have done to their bodies.

As they continue to get sick over time, however, perhaps some will wake up to the fact that their immune systems are now ruined for life. Many will get sick again and again from the latest variants, and some will die.

“Jesus IS coming to put an end to all this evil,” wrote one commenter at Berenson’s blog. “Hold the line.”

“If this isn’t IT, it sure is a great dress rehearsal!” responded another about the Mark of the Beast implications of all this madness.

Another wrote that her heart breaks for all of the young people and children who are getting injected, many of them with no awareness about what they are doing to their bodies.

“I literally can’t comprehend the stupidity of people who feel so confident that these rushed vaccines, produced by companies who could never before get a product to market (largely due to safety issues) are ‘safe and effective,’” wrote another.

“Dumber than dirt!”

More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus “vaccine” deception can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

