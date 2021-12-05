STUDY: Surviving covid produces lasting natural immunity (unlike fake “vaccine” immunity)

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a new study admitting that natural recovery from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) – meaning no "vaccines" involved – is the best way to develop permanent immunity and avoid reinfection.

Those who survive “covid” with said natural immunity have a minimal risk of getting sick a second time, and are especially resistant to severe symptoms. Those who do get reinfected were found to be up to 90 percent less likely to require hospitalization, or to die.

Researchers in Qatar reviewed various global databases covering 353,000 Chinese Virus patients who became infected between Feb. 28, 2020, and April 28, 2021. Roughly 87,500 people were excluded from the study because they had gotten “vaccinated.”

Only 1,304 people from this cohort got sick a second time, it was discovered, and not a single one of them required ICU hospitalization.

“Reinfections had 90% lower odds of resulting in hospitalization or death than primary infections,” the researchers wrote in their paper. “Reinfections were rare and were generally mild, perhaps because of the primed immune system after primary infection.”

“Accordingly, for a person who has already had a primary infection, the risk of having a severe reinfection is only approximately 1% of the risk of a previously uninfected person having a severe primary infection.”

Researchers compare covid to “common-cold”

Scientists say that it must still be determined whether such protection lasts in perpetuity, “analogous to the immunity that develops against other seasonal ‘common-cold’ coronaviruses, which elicit short-term immunity against mild reinfection but longer-term immunity against more severe illness with reinfection.”

Regardless, the findings they did procure with this latest study prove that natural infection without injections provides immunity against serious illness or death in the future – meaning natural immunity is the true inoculation that actually works without causing deadly side effects.

All of the things that the establishment is attributing to the chemical injections are actually true about natural immunity, it turns out. The best way to get “vaccinated” against covid is to simply live your life and do what you can to support your body’s natural immunity – and nature will take care of the rest.

These findings are significant, the researchers suggested, because it could mean that the Fauci Flu will eventually “adopt a more benign pattern of infection when it becomes endemic” all on its own, no experimental injections required.

All of this is why the federal government, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has all but completely abandoned the idea of natural immunity, calling it a hoax or a conspiracy theory.

The powers that be want us all to believe that our own natural immune systems are a failure, and that there is no way to stay protected against disease apart from constant injections from Big Pharma.

The truth, though, is that natural immunity is very real, and it is far superior to anything found inside a vial.

“Well, there you go: another lie that the CDC and lord Fauci have been caught in!” wrote a commenter at Just the News. “Nothing they say should be taken with even a grain of salt!”

“That people would greatly benefit from recovering from a disease used to be common sense and is the reason for having vaccines in the first place,” wrote another. “We seem to have forgotten that, either deliberately or because of hysteria. Wake up. Think for yourself.”

Yet another joked that he cannot wait “to see this reported on CNN,” to which another responded:

“Don’t hold your breath.”

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and the “vaccine” hoax can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

JustTheNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

