After dismissing natural immunity, CDC now abandons the entire concept of herd immunity, too

Remember when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) was all about getting everyone “vaccinated” in order to achieve “herd immunity” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)? Well, all of that is now out the window as the CDC has decided that herd immunity, along with natural immunity, is no longer a real thing.

Dr. Jefferson Jones, a medical officer on the CDC's COVID-19 Epidemiology Task Force, now says that herd immunity is a "very complicated" issue, despite being relatively straight forward in years past.

According to a new report from the Los Angeles Times, the CDC has officially “set aside herd immunity as the national goal” and is instead focused on just injecting as many people as possible for the Fauci Flu.

“Thinking we’ll be able to achieve some kind of threshold where there’ll be no more transmission of infections may not be possible,” Jones now admits, suggesting that the shots are not quite as effective at eradicating the plandemic as claimed by the likes of Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky.

“Even if vaccination were universal, the coronavirus would probably continue to spread,” he added.

Suddenly, there is no longer a goal in sight, Jones says. The only goal now is to just keep injecting people with jab after jab, and booster after booster, until the government decides that enough is enough – assuming that day ever comes.

“We would discourage” thinking in terms of “a strict goal,” Jones further added in a statement to the media.

The CDC just makes things up on the fly

As you may recall, the World Health Organization (WHO) already changed the definition of herd immunity to exclude natural immunity. This decision was made last December before the completion of Donald Trump’s term.

Now, the CDC is catching up with the WHO’s new narrative that only injections can create herd immunity – except the CDC went a step further by declaring that there is no longer any herd immunity to be had because, like natural immunity, it no longer exists.

At the same time, Dr. Oliver Brooks, a member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, says that “we do need to increase” uptake of Chinese Virus injections, even though there is no point in doing so.

Brooks emphasized in his own statement to the media that all this talk about herd immunity no longer being real “almost makes you less motivated to get more people vaccinated,” and this worries him greatly.

“It’s a science-communications problem,” Brooks said, reiterating his belief that the CDC is still following “the science” even when it changes the narrative.

“We said, based on our experience with other diseases, that when you get up to 70% to 80%, you often get herd immunity,” Brooks added about the Wuhan Flu. “It has a lot of tricks up its sleeve, and it’s repeatedly challenged us. It’s impossible to predict what herd immunity will be in a new pathogen until you reach herd immunity.”

“We want clean, easy answers, and sometimes they exist. But on this one, we’re still learning.”

Adding to this, someone named Kathleen Hall Jamieson who heads up the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, insists that the CDC is not to blame for constantly changing the rules on the fly. No, in her view, Americans are to blame for making the idea of herd immunity too “simple.”

“Humans are not a herd,” Jamieson stated, echoing what many of us have been saying for years about the fictitious notion of vaccine-induced herd immunity.

The latest news about the ever-moving Chinese Virus goal posts can be found at Pandemic.news.

