Mayo Clinic-trained doctor says covid “vaccines” are locking in suppressed immunity, making people more prone to HIV, HPV, shingles, herpes

Lately we have warned you about the trend of acute injuries, including sudden death, resulting from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.” But another thing to keep in mind is that in most of the “fully vaccinated,” a much more subtle slow kill process is taking place.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist who runs the largest independent diagnostics lab in Idaho, says that he is observing serious declines in the health of people who took the jabs.

“After people get these shots, we’re seeing a very concerning locked-in low profile of these important killer T cells that you want in your body,” Dr. Cole warns in the below video. “It’s almost a reverse HIV.”

https://rumble.com/vpic4j-this-doctor-trained-at-the-mayo-clinic-listen-to.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
ToTheLifeboats – This doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho Listen to

“With HIV you lose your helper T cells, your CD4 cells. In this virus post-vaccine, what we’re seeing is a drop in your killer T cells, your CD8 cells. And what do CD8 cells do? They keep all other viruses in check.”

In the laboratory, Dr. Cole says he is seeing a sharp uptick in the herpes family of viruses, as well as shingles, mono and human papillomavirus (HPV) in the cervical biopsies and pap smears of women. (RELATED: Dr. Cole also says that endometrial cancers are up 2,000 percent since January.)

“In addition to that, there’s a little infectious bump that kids get called molluscum contagiosum,” Cole says. “What do you need to keep that in check? You need CD8 killer T cells. I am seeing a 20 times increase in individuals over the age of 50 of this little bump and rash.”

“It’s innocuous, but what it tells me is the immune status of these individuals who have gotten the shot. We’re literally weakening the immune system of these individuals.”

Fauci Flu shots are making people’s bodies more prone to cancer

Another thing Dr. Cole is observing in his laboratory is a massive spike in cancer. He warns that there are now 20 times the normal average of certain types of cancers ever since the “Operation Warp Speed” injections were first introduced.

“Now most concerning of all is there’s a pattern of these types of immune cells in the body that keep cancer in check,” Dr. Cole says. “Well, since January 1 in the laboratory I’ve seen a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis – a 20 times increase and I’m not exaggerating at all.”

“I’m seeing invasive melanomas in younger patients. Normally we catch those early and they’re thin melanomas. I’m seeing thick melanomas skyrocketing in the last month or two.”

What Dr. Cole says is happening is that the bodies of people who get fully injected are being retuned into a weakened immune state. Whether or not this retuning is permanent remains to be seen.

“I’m already seeing the early signals and we are modifying the immune system to a weakened state,” he warns.

“Maybe the immune system is going to regenerate and those ratios are going to go back up. But who’s studying it? And where are the long-term trials – two months, four months, how long is this profile locked in? We don’t know.”

In other words, this is a massive experiment in immune system tampering that will more than likely have a devastating and permanent impact on those who choose to participate in it.

The latest news about how Fauci Flu shots are slowly killing off the “fully vaccinated” can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

