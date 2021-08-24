SATAN’S PUPPET: Pope Francis calls getting the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine “an act of love”

Pope Francis recently endorsed the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines without even mentioning that they are abortion-tainted, experimental and can cause deadly side effects. He called getting the vaccine “an act of love.”

On Wednesday, the spiritual leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics joined the U.S.-based “It’s Up to You” initiative. This initiative produced a series of ads together with the Ad Council featuring public figures urging everybody in the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19. These figures talk about how this is supposedly the only way for the coronavirus pandemic to end.

In Pope Francis’ video message, he praised the work of multinational pharmaceutical corporations in producing the COVID-19 vaccines. He also talked about wanting the vaccine to be available to everybody.

“Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” he said. “They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another.”

“Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love,” he said. “And helping the majority of people to do so, is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for our families and friends, and love for all peoples.”

He continued by talking about how love is somehow both social and political. He said this kind of love can manifest itself through “small, individual gestures” – like getting vaccinated – with the goal of transforming society. (Related: Pope Francis calls for a New World Order inhabited by fully vaccinated slaves.)

“Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

“I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love,” he concluded. “No matter how small, love is always grand. Small gestures for a better future. God bless you. Thank you.”

Pope Francis was joined in his pro-COVID-19 vaccine advertisement by six other cardinals and archbishops from North and South America. Jose Gomez, the archbishop of Los Angeles, also participated in the advertisement.

“The terrible coronavirus pandemic has caused illness, death and suffering across the entire world,” said Gomez. “May God grant us the grace to face it with the strength of faith, ensuring that vaccines are available for all, so that we can all get immunized.”

Gomez and the five other cardinals and archbishops called for everyone to get the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

Pope Francis’ absolutist behavior to vaccines not observed with the Ten Commandments

As Pope Francis broadcast his absolutist approach to getting the COVID-19 vaccines, he recently made it clear that he does not hold the Ten Commandments to the same absolutist standard.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Pope Francis held a General Audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall in Rome. In his address, he gave a short lecture on a part of the Bible. This lecture ended with him admitting that he does not observe the Commandments as absolute. He said:

“How do I live? In the fear that if I do not do this, I will go to hell? Or do I live with that hope too, with that joy of the gratuitousness of salvation in Jesus Christ? It is a good question. And also the second: do I disregard the Commandments? No. I observe them, but not as absolutes, because I know that it is Jesus Christ who justifies me.”

“There is no contradiction in the loving Christ and in obeying the Commandments,” wrote John-Henry Westen, editor of Canadian Catholic news website LifeSite News.

Westen even reached out for comment to Athanasius Schneider, a Catholic bishop and a leading critic of Pope Francis. Schneider said the pope’s statement “contradicts the teaching” of the Catholic Church and much more closely resembles the teachings of Martin Luther.

“So many of his statements over the years have caused massive confusion and contradicted the faith, it is no wonder the faithful need to pray for his conversion,” wrote Westen.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

CBSNews.com

VaticanNews.va

Vatican.va

Related Posts