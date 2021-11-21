BOOSTER SYNDROME: Natural doctor blows whistle on Covid vaccines lowering white blood cells more and more with each shot, turning vaccinated people into AIDS-like patients

An anonymous natural health doctor with 1600 patients, many of whom are vaccinated for Covid, has gathered information from her own clients, other physicians, nurses, immunization specialists and virology doctors. Her analysis from all of this gathered information and data regards the first two doses of the Covid vaccine and the booster shots.

According to this analysis, the first Covid vaccination contains several toxic ingredients that are catastrophic to your cellular system. These toxins decrease your body’s immune system capability to produce white blood cells by as much as 50 percent. That’s just the first injection.

The human body creates another generation of white blood cells in about 8 weeks, and this doctor says that is why the second dose injection is set for 8 weeks after the first, to cripple the white blood cell count again, while it’s still severely compromised. This reduces white blood cell creation by another 25 percent.

With each vaccination, the saline ratio of the vaccine is decreased, and the toxic ingredients are increased. That’s a 75 percent loss of white blood cell count, and this is before any booster shots. The booster shots have over 80 strands of foreign bacteria never encountered before by human blood cells. That’s when chronic inflammation sets in.

In anyone with predisposed health conditions, the area of weakness will be exacerbated by this attack of foreign pathogens. Whether you already have issues that are digestive, respiratory, cancer cells, skin conditions, etc., those areas will become inflamed during this chronic inflammatory state. With only 25 percent immune system capacity, this will prove to be catastrophic.

Next comes your second Covid ADE/HIV “booster vaccine” and then many, many more

The second booster for Covid contains eight strands of HIV that completely shut off the body’s ability to make white blood cells. All saline is removed from booster shots, so they become lethal to the patient, as the victims are walking around with zero immunity. The doctor predicts a 20 to 30 percent death rate among the booster victims.

The following set of three boosters will be necessary for the injected masses to survive, in the way that a diabetic becomes dependent on insulin shots. This doctor also testifies on this video that all of the animals in the testing of these horrible “vaccines” died.

Toxic Covid booster shots — the deadliest “ingredients” of the pandemic are here

Get ready for the ADE tsunami. The FDA is scheming right now to get every child in America vaccinated with these toxic gene-mutating Covid jabs. Pharma claims are that the boosters will provide “additional protection,” which is true because the spike protein injections cause immune system destruction that leads to dependence on boosters.

One man who got a kidney transplant (from his wife) reported that doctors told him his body did NOT produce any Covid antibodies after getting a booster shot in September.

Mr. Covid himself, Fraudulent Fauci, has admitted the vaccines are totally useless, already, and that’s because it’s time for him to push the deadly boosters. Here’s a quote from him: “They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly.” Maybe the “waning” of immunity isn’t just because the Covid shots are useless, but because they’re destroying white blood cells in the process.

For the best in truth news on your internet dial tune to Pandemic news because it doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks, ventilators and bad CDC advice are creating a pandemic of their own.

